Brooklyn Beckham Proves He Can't Get Enough Of Wife Nicola Peltz's Face With Enormous Tattoo
The Beckhams might be one of the world's wealthiest, most high-profile families, but we love them (among many other reasons) for their devotion to each other. Underneath the glitz and glam, they're truly a tight-knit clan who love each other. "David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!!" the Beckham matriarch wrote on a July 2022 Instagram post that showed her smiling alongside husband David Beckham. Victoria Beckham shares four children with her husband of over two decades, and she regularly gushes over them in social media posts. "Family time is so precious," she wrote in another 2022 snap.
David is no less effusive, and he's even sparked criticism for perhaps being too demonstrative in his affection for his youngest, daughter Harper Beckham. A tattoo aficionado, he's documented his love for his family in ink. Men's Health estimates that the former footballer has between 60 and 80 visible tats, including the names of his children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Beckham. He also has Victoria's name tattooed on his hand, along with "99," referring to "1999," the year they tied the knot. He has more romantic inkings, too, like the Sanskrit phrase "Forever by your side" and the Hebrew words "I am my beloved's and my beloved is mine."
Clearly, David wears his heart on his sleeve (or should we say skin?), and now, his son Brooklyn is following in his footsteps. As of February 2023, the budding chef stepped out with an enormous tattoo dedicated to his wife.
Brooklyn Beckham is devoted to Nicola Peltz in every way
Like David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of body ink. And, like his famous dad, he knows the way to a woman's heart is through grand gestures of affection. The Beckhams' eldest son has more than 20 tattoos honoring his wife, actor Nicola Peltz, but his latest inking might take the cake. Per E! News, Brooklyn flaunted a huge portrait of his wife's face on his shoulder. "I think once you find that person that you just can't live without ... it's so easy [to be romantic]," Brooklyn explained. "I love [Nicola] more than anything. I always try to make her happy. That's all I do." The star went on to note that just as he emulates David's meaningful tattoos, he also takes romantic advice from his father. "My dad always said just do everything to make her happy and don't lie to her," he added.
This isn't the first time Brooklyn's devotion to Peltz has made headlines. The Internet dubbed him "the perfect husband" after Peltz posted an instance in which he mixed drinks for her guests during a girls' night in. Brooklyn also bucked tradition by opting to take his wife's last name alongside his own. "I ... thought it was different," he said, according E! News. "Not many guys take their wives' names."
In the words of Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn is "gaga" over Peltz, so something tells us this will not be the last tattoo he gets in her honor.