Brooklyn Beckham Proves He Can't Get Enough Of Wife Nicola Peltz's Face With Enormous Tattoo

The Beckhams might be one of the world's wealthiest, most high-profile families, but we love them (among many other reasons) for their devotion to each other. Underneath the glitz and glam, they're truly a tight-knit clan who love each other. "David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!!" the Beckham matriarch wrote on a July 2022 Instagram post that showed her smiling alongside husband David Beckham. Victoria Beckham shares four children with her husband of over two decades, and she regularly gushes over them in social media posts. "Family time is so precious," she wrote in another 2022 snap.

David is no less effusive, and he's even sparked criticism for perhaps being too demonstrative in his affection for his youngest, daughter Harper Beckham. A tattoo aficionado, he's documented his love for his family in ink. Men's Health estimates that the former footballer has between 60 and 80 visible tats, including the names of his children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Beckham. He also has Victoria's name tattooed on his hand, along with "99," referring to "1999," the year they tied the knot. He has more romantic inkings, too, like the Sanskrit phrase "Forever by your side" and the Hebrew words "I am my beloved's and my beloved is mine."

Clearly, David wears his heart on his sleeve (or should we say skin?), and now, his son Brooklyn is following in his footsteps. As of February 2023, the budding chef stepped out with an enormous tattoo dedicated to his wife.