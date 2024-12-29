How Jimmy Carter Tragically Lost His Grandson Jeremy In 2015

The Carter family suffered a tragedy when Jimmy Carter's grandson, Jeremy Davis Carter, died of a heart attack in December 2015. Jeremy was the son of Jeff (Jimmy Carter's third oldest child and youngest son) and Annette Carter. People reported that it happened while he was home with his mother; she performed CPR on him until the medics came to rush him to the hospital. Josh Carter, Jeremy's older brother, wrote a heartfelt blog post about his death, noting that doctors, of course, worked hard to save his brother. However, his heart stopped again at the hospital, and after 10 more minutes of CPR the doctors told the family that if he came back after all of this, he would have serious brain damage. The family chose to have them stop and he died not long afterward. He was 28 years old.

Former President Carter told the congregation of his Georgia church not long after Jeremy died. CNN reported that even after Carter made the announcement, he went on to teach Sunday school, which he had done for years. "[President Carter] was shaken," Maranatha Baptist Church Rev. Jeremy Shoulta said. "He was obviously sad although he was able to teach and he was able to present the lesson as well as he always has. But it was apparent to everyone there that this was weighing on him very heavily."

Jeremy's mother, Annette, died in 2021 at 68 years old.