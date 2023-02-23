Karen Gillan Posts Peek Into Her Secret 2022 Wedding
Scottish actor Karen Gillan is best known for her work in "Doctor Who" and "Guardians of the Galaxy." However, Gillan's roles as Amy Pond and the Marvel movie villain Nebula barely scratch the surface of her acting résumé. Since making her debut in 2006's "Rebus," Gillan has transformed herself from a barely-known hopeful to a household name who's played pivotal roles in TV shows, such as "Selfie," and the rebooted "Jumanji" franchise. And she's been well-rewarded for her efforts, too.
With that said, Gillan's triumphs haven't just been limited to her professional career. She's also been quite lucky in love. For the past few years, Gillan has been romantically linked to Nick Kocher, a comedy writer who's best known for his work on "Saturday Night Live." In 2022, it was widely reported by several outlets, such as The Sun and the Daily Mail, that Gillan and Kocher had taken the ultimate step and tied the knot. And even though there was literal photo proof, the couple never actually made a formal announcement — until now, that is. On February 22, Gillan took to Instagram and confirmed one of the worst-kept (yet sweetest) secrets of all time: she and Kocher are officially married!
Karen Gillan delights fans with a shot of her wedding dress
Karen Gillan finally confirmed her wedding to Nick Kocher with an Instagram post. Simply captioned "Last May..." Gillan allowed the photos to do the talking. And what a beautiful story they tell! The first photo features a black-and-white shot of Gillan posing in her off-the-shoulder wedding gown, next to what appears to be an ornate wooden structure. Next up is a photo of two women, who are likely two of Gillan's bridesmaids. In a sweet nod to Gillan's Scottish heritage, the last photo features a man playing bagpipes.
Noticeably absent from Gillan's shared photos is Kocher, who has yet to post about the big day. However, Gillan's tagged photographer, Holly Clark, posted an Instagram photo of an overjoyed Gillan on the morning of her wedding. "Beautiful @karengillan on the morning of her wedding day," wrote Clark. "Details of Karen's Scottish celebrations will remain private however of course, Karen looked absolutely incredible and the speeches were some of the funniest we've ever heard!" But, if these details aren't quite enough to quell your curiosity, don't worry. According to the Daily Mail, the couple wed in Castle Toward, an extravagant historic mansion that served as a scenic backdrop for their nuptials. Robert Downey Jr. and Julia Roberts were among the list of guests.