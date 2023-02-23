Karen Gillan Posts Peek Into Her Secret 2022 Wedding

Scottish actor Karen Gillan is best known for her work in "Doctor Who" and "Guardians of the Galaxy." However, Gillan's roles as Amy Pond and the Marvel movie villain Nebula barely scratch the surface of her acting résumé. Since making her debut in 2006's "Rebus," Gillan has transformed herself from a barely-known hopeful to a household name who's played pivotal roles in TV shows, such as "Selfie," and the rebooted "Jumanji" franchise. And she's been well-rewarded for her efforts, too.

With that said, Gillan's triumphs haven't just been limited to her professional career. She's also been quite lucky in love. For the past few years, Gillan has been romantically linked to Nick Kocher, a comedy writer who's best known for his work on "Saturday Night Live." In 2022, it was widely reported by several outlets, such as The Sun and the Daily Mail, that Gillan and Kocher had taken the ultimate step and tied the knot. And even though there was literal photo proof, the couple never actually made a formal announcement — until now, that is. On February 22, Gillan took to Instagram and confirmed one of the worst-kept (yet sweetest) secrets of all time: she and Kocher are officially married!