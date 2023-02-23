Oscars Pull Out All The Stops To Thwart Will Smith Copycats At 2023 Ceremony

The Oscars are just a few weeks away, and people are starting to bring up last year's notorious slap. ICYMI, Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss due to alopecia. This caused Will Smith to walk onstage and give the comedian a slap that shocked the audience and the world. The "Aladdin" actor continued to yell, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth!" from his seat.

After the incident, people wondered why the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" actor was able to stay in the audience. It was reported that the Academy asked Rock if he was okay with Smith still being in the audience, which brought up even more questions. Colin Jost even questioned the Academy's decision to let the actor stay in the building during a "Weekend Update" segment.

President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Janet Yang addressed the Academy's response to the slap at a luncheon, reported by Variety. "What happened onstage was fully unacceptable and the response from our organization was inadequate," she said. "We learned from this that the Academy must be fully transparent and accountable in our actions, and particularly in times of crisis you must act swiftly, compassionately and decisively for ourselves and for our industry. You should and can expect no less from us going forward." And it seems that the Academy is holding to that statement for this year's award show.