Pink Breaks Down Her Little-Known Tension With Madonna

Madonna glamorized greed and excess in "Material Girl," while Pink has taken aim at "Stupid Girls" who only care about snagging sugar daddies to bankroll their lavish lifestyles. So maybe it makes sense that the '80s music icon and one of the early aughts' edgiest pop stars never became besties.

Before Madge and the "Lady Marmalade" singer met in person and didn't hit it off, Pink revealed that she greatly admired her pop predecessor. "Madonna was my god," Pink said on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2021. "I remember watching 'Truth or Dare' and just thinking, 'My god, look at how fierce she is.' She's such a force, and she always stood for something." Pink further applauded Madonna for not just being provocative for attention, pointing out that the "Express Yourself" hitmaker has always been true to herself when creating her art. Madonna had previously complimented Pink when she appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2012, but wasn't nearly as effusive in her praise. "I like her. She's cool," she stated.

During a February 22 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," Pink proclaimed, "Madonna doesn't like me." She also gave Howard Stern a reason why she might be on Madonna's list of enemies, explaining that she was basically a hazard to herself when presented with the opportunity to meet her idol in person on a morning talk show. And maybe it didn't help that she had to turn down a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity from the "Like a Virgin" singer.