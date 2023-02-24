Game Of Thrones' Maisie Williams Confirms Split From Boyfriend Reuben Selby
"Game of Thrones" actor Maisie Williams has been in a relationship with Reuben Selby since 2019. In February of that year, they sparked romance rumors after they were spotted walking and holding hands in New York. A month later, the two confirmed their relationship with an Instagram post. In June 2019, they were each other's plus-ones at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding. Williams and Selby shared a love for fashion, and they were seen at many fashion events together during the five years they were romantically linked.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, it was revealed that Williams and Selby spent time together in Paris. "My boyfriend is working remotely like most people, so we thought it'd be a good opportunity because we love it here so much," she told the Independent.
In October 2020, Selby announced he was working on a Paris Fashion Week collection alongside Williams. "There's an intersection between our creativity and it can really spill out into any form," he told Vogue. He mentioned that his girlfriend added a new perspective to his clothing line. "Maisie's input was about how a woman wants to feel," he added. "I couldn't have done it without her." But sadly, Paris Fashion Week would mark their final public outing together.
Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby split after five years of dating
On February 24, Maisie Williams took to her Instagram Stories to announce she and Reuben Selby were going their separate ways after five years of dating. "The end of an era," the "Game of Thrones" star wrote. "@reubenselby_ and I have decided to end our relationship." She added that they will continue to support each other, indicating that the split was mutual and amicable. She also asked for privacy as the two navigate their single lives. It was also reported that fans suspected they were broken up when they were seen vacationing on their own, and they hadn't posted each other on social media as often as usual.
Selby reposted the story on his Instagram story with a red heart emoji, proving that the two still have a lot of love for each other. He also posted something to announce the breakup. He shared a photo of the two in matching outfits, directing the attention to the fashion rather than the fact that they have decided to split.
The actor and the Contact Agency founder liked to keep their relationship fairly private, as they were mostly pictured together at public fashion events. They were last seen at Paris Fashion Week in October 2022.