Game Of Thrones' Maisie Williams Confirms Split From Boyfriend Reuben Selby

"Game of Thrones" actor Maisie Williams has been in a relationship with Reuben Selby since 2019. In February of that year, they sparked romance rumors after they were spotted walking and holding hands in New York. A month later, the two confirmed their relationship with an Instagram post. In June 2019, they were each other's plus-ones at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding. Williams and Selby shared a love for fashion, and they were seen at many fashion events together during the five years they were romantically linked.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it was revealed that Williams and Selby spent time together in Paris. "My boyfriend is working remotely like most people, so we thought it'd be a good opportunity because we love it here so much," she told the Independent.

In October 2020, Selby announced he was working on a Paris Fashion Week collection alongside Williams. "There's an intersection between our creativity and it can really spill out into any form," he told Vogue. He mentioned that his girlfriend added a new perspective to his clothing line. "Maisie's input was about how a woman wants to feel," he added. "I couldn't have done it without her." But sadly, Paris Fashion Week would mark their final public outing together.