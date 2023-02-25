Eagles' Jason Kelce Announces Birth Of Third 'Little Lady' With Wife Kylie

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie McDevitt have been ecstatic to welcome their third child together. But when the couple found out the baby's due date back in 2022, they had no idea that the Philadelphia Eagles would make it to the Super Bowl — which posed a tiny bit of an issue. Kylie was 38 weeks pregnant on Super Bowl weekend and had devised a plan in case her little one decided to make an early appearance. "There will be a physician available and I think that it's gonna go smoothly, I really do," Jason's mom Donna Kelce told E! News ahead of the big game. "She's got her parents there to help her. I think all the precautions have been taken. There's different things that will fall into place...but I really don't think it's going to happen."

Kylie did not go into labor at the game, though she did bring her "OB dream team" with her to State Farm Stadium in Arizona. "What an incredible run. Wasn't the outcome we wanted ... but at least I didn't go into labor at the game," she captioned an Instagram post on February 17. Just one week later, Jason and Kylie shared some exciting news with fans. "Yesterday little lady #3 joined us," Jason and Kylie captioned a joint Instagram post on February 24. They also shared their new baby's unique name.