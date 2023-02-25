Eagles' Jason Kelce Announces Birth Of Third 'Little Lady' With Wife Kylie
Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie McDevitt have been ecstatic to welcome their third child together. But when the couple found out the baby's due date back in 2022, they had no idea that the Philadelphia Eagles would make it to the Super Bowl — which posed a tiny bit of an issue. Kylie was 38 weeks pregnant on Super Bowl weekend and had devised a plan in case her little one decided to make an early appearance. "There will be a physician available and I think that it's gonna go smoothly, I really do," Jason's mom Donna Kelce told E! News ahead of the big game. "She's got her parents there to help her. I think all the precautions have been taken. There's different things that will fall into place...but I really don't think it's going to happen."
Kylie did not go into labor at the game, though she did bring her "OB dream team" with her to State Farm Stadium in Arizona. "What an incredible run. Wasn't the outcome we wanted ... but at least I didn't go into labor at the game," she captioned an Instagram post on February 17. Just one week later, Jason and Kylie shared some exciting news with fans. "Yesterday little lady #3 joined us," Jason and Kylie captioned a joint Instagram post on February 24. They also shared their new baby's unique name.
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt welcomed Bennett Llewellyn Kelce on February 23
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt named their daughter Bennett Llewellyn Kelce. Bennett joins big sisters, Wyatt Elizabeth and Elliotte Ray to make the Kelce's a family of five. The couple previously admitted that they hadn't settled on a name for their third baby — but Jason was ready to go with something crazy if the little one made a debut during the Super Bowl. "We don't have a name, but my husband keeps making the joke that if she does come while we're out there that we'll name her Super, which is one of the most absurd things I've ever heard of in life," Kylie told People magazine in early February.
As for having their third girl, Kylie previously told People that she loves watching her NFL star hubby as a girl dad. "I don't think in his life, Jason ever assumed that he would be the father of three daughters," she said. "It's been amazing to see him sort of transformed from only having a brother, not having any first cousins, so really having like no experience with little girls. And now, he is just absolutely head over heels in love with his daughters, and they feed that back to him tenfold," she added.
We're sure baby Bennett will have daddy wrapped around her finger in no time!