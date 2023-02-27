Hayden Panettiere's Brother Jansen's Official Cause Of Death Is Devastating
Hayden Panettiere's younger brother Jansen Panettiere died suddenly at the age of 28. Sources previously told TMZ that foul play was not suspected in Jansen's death, though the cause wasn't clear at the time. In an update published by TMZ, the outlet obtained the police report from the investigation and learned that it was Jansen's friends who called 911 after he missed a meeting and no one had heard from him. The report indicates that Jansen was discovered sitting "upright in a chair" though unresponsive, and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Jansen worked as an actor and an artist and had been fairly active on social media before he died. He often shared some of the artwork he had created on his Instagram account. On February 27, Jansen's family spoke out for the first time since Jansen's death, releasing a statement to ABC News. "Jansen's heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit," the statement read. "His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered," it continued.
And now, the Panettiere family has also shared Jansen's official cause of death.
The medical examiner was able to determine Jansen Panettiere's cause of death
Jansen Panettiere's officially died due to issues with his heart. "Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen's sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications," the family said in a statement to ABC News. According to the Mayo Clinic, cardiomegaly isn't actually a disease but a condition that is generally caused by something else. One of the most common symptoms of the condition is shortness of breath. And while the Panettiere family didn't offer any specifics when it came to Jansen's aortic valve complications, the Mayo Clinic lists some of these potentially serious medical issues, which include blood clots, stroke, and cardiac arrest resulting in death.
The Panettiere family was sure to thank the public for their "outpouring" of support during this incredibly challenging time. They have also asked for privacy. "We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever," the statement concluded. Jansen will be greatly missed by his family and friends.