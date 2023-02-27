Hayden Panettiere's Brother Jansen's Official Cause Of Death Is Devastating

Hayden Panettiere's younger brother Jansen Panettiere died suddenly at the age of 28. Sources previously told TMZ that foul play was not suspected in Jansen's death, though the cause wasn't clear at the time. In an update published by TMZ, the outlet obtained the police report from the investigation and learned that it was Jansen's friends who called 911 after he missed a meeting and no one had heard from him. The report indicates that Jansen was discovered sitting "upright in a chair" though unresponsive, and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jansen worked as an actor and an artist and had been fairly active on social media before he died. He often shared some of the artwork he had created on his Instagram account. On February 27, Jansen's family spoke out for the first time since Jansen's death, releasing a statement to ABC News. "Jansen's heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit," the statement read. "His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered," it continued.

And now, the Panettiere family has also shared Jansen's official cause of death.