Selena Gomez Regrets Drifting From Her Wizards Of Waverly Place Co-Stars

You might know Selena Gomez from her music or maybe from her successful makeup line, but a large generation of fans knows the star from the Disney Channel series, "Wizards of Waverly Place." Gomez landed the role of Alex Russo on the series in 2007, and the show became an instant success. Even though time has passed, people continue to talk about "Wizards of Waverly Place" to this day.

For Gomez, the show was a wonderful period in her life that she will never forget. She told Entertainment Weekly, "I adored being on that show so much. I felt like I did learn a lot." Even though the show was meant for kids, the actor could not stop praising the writers and directors. Gomez shared, "We got really lucky. I still look back at that and laugh at certain things just because I thought it was so fun..." Fans were devastated when "Wizards of Waverly Place" wrapped in 2012, as they had grown to love the characters on the show. But, all good things must come to an end, and it was time for the stars to move on. Still, fans get excited when they see the actors from the show reunite every now and then.

Throughout the years, Gomez has reconnected with her co-stars several times, per J-14. However, it wasn't as often as some may have thought, and Gomez is just now opening up about why she distanced herself from her "Wizards of Waverly Place" co-stars.