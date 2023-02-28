Wendy Williams Keen On Joining The View In Bizarre Run-In With Paparazzi

Wendy Williams was once one of the hottest hosts on daytime television, thanks to her self-titled talk show. According to ET, the star first sat in the chair of the long-running series all the way back in 2008. Then, in 2020, Williams was noticeably absent from the show and she had a slew of guests hosts take over for her in the interim as she dealt with health issues. But in 2022, Williams' show ended as the network announced that Sherri Shepherd would take Williams' time slot. Still, Shepherd insists that she's not replacing Williams.

But Williams did not appear in the show's finale, and instead, Shepherd hosted it. In an interview with the New York Post, the former host expressed her displeasure over how things ended. "There was nothing I liked about the [the final episode of] 'Wendy Williams Show,'" she told the outlet before elaborating on the topic further. "[Production company Debmar-Mercury] didn't ask me to do that, so I didn't. I sat in my apartment, and I watched it. And [I was] like, 'Eek!'" Williams also added that she should have been a part of the show's finale instead of those "other people."

The show also deleted Williams' Instagram account, as it was named after the series. But Williams created a new account titled "The Real Wendy Williams Online," which has amassed over 100,000 followers. Now, the outspoken talk show host is already planning her next move, and it's safe to say that she misses being on TV.