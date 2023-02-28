Jeremy Renner Commits To Physical And Mental Recovery After Scary Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner is committed to making a full recovery after being crushed by a snowplow. The Marvel actor shared an Instagram Story of himself on a stationary bike, helping his leg pedal with a strap. "Whatever it takes," he wrote. In the next Story, he is holding "The Book of Awakening" by Mark Nepo. "Mental recovery too," Renner captioned.

On January 21, Renner shared how his outlook had changed since the accident. "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years .... Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love," he wrote, while sharing a picture of himself in a hospital bed. He thanked everyone for reaching out to him, adding, "These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all." Renner's fellow actors and Marvel family all sent him their well wishes for a speedy recovery. "That's one tough mf'er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending so much love," Chris Evans wrote.

Renner's "Hurt Locker" co-star Evangeline Lilly paid him a visit after his accident and told Access Hollywood that she was in awe at how fast he was recovering. "I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn't able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It's a miracle. A straight-up miracle."