Jeremy Renner's Accident Recovery May Take Longer Than Anyone Realized

On January 2, TMZ reported that actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snowplow accident in Nevada. The "Mayor of Kingstown" star was airlifted to a nearby hospital after suffering a "traumatic injury," Sergeant Kristin Vietti of Washoe County Sheriff's Department told Deadline. Hours later, his rep provided an update to the outlet. "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today," the statement given to Deadline read. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," the statement continued.

On January 3, Renner took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and a bit of an update. "Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he captioned a photo of himself sitting in a hospital bed with cuts and bruises on the side of his face and oxygen tubes in his nose. Renner remained in the hospital for several more days, sharing his own update ahead of his birthday on January 7. "Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he captioned a photo of himself surrounded by his medical team, according to Extra.

On January 16, a new report about the actor's recovery surfaced and it seems like Renner is in much more serious trouble than the public originally thought.