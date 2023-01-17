Jeremy Renner's Accident Recovery May Take Longer Than Anyone Realized
On January 2, TMZ reported that actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snowplow accident in Nevada. The "Mayor of Kingstown" star was airlifted to a nearby hospital after suffering a "traumatic injury," Sergeant Kristin Vietti of Washoe County Sheriff's Department told Deadline. Hours later, his rep provided an update to the outlet. "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today," the statement given to Deadline read. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," the statement continued.
On January 3, Renner took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and a bit of an update. "Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he captioned a photo of himself sitting in a hospital bed with cuts and bruises on the side of his face and oxygen tubes in his nose. Renner remained in the hospital for several more days, sharing his own update ahead of his birthday on January 7. "Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he captioned a photo of himself surrounded by his medical team, according to Extra.
On January 16, a new report about the actor's recovery surfaced and it seems like Renner is in much more serious trouble than the public originally thought.
Jeremy Renner's recovery could take years
A new report suggests that Jeremy Renner's recovery is going to take much longer than anyone may realize. "It's much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there," a source told Radar Online. "The right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury," the source continued. Meanwhile, a second source told the outlet that Renner's chest injury was "so substantial" that doctors needed to reconstruct it — and that's not all. "So far, he's had two surgeries and he will likely require more in the weeks ahead on his leg," a source explained.
Renner appears to be in good spirits and has been sharing things here and there on social media. For example, he shared a poster for his series "Mayor of Kingstown" on his Instagram feed on January 14. Two days later, he shared a photo of a snow-covered hill on his Instagram Stories. "It's a rough ride over the pass," he wrote. "Be safe out there Reno/Tahoe," he added.
Renner's family has spoken out following the accident
Shortly after Jeremy Renner's accident was reported, his family released a statement. "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families," a rep for the actor said in a statement, according to Us Weekly. "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans," the statement continued.
In the weeks that followed, his family has spoken out about the progress he has made thus far. "We are so thrilled with his progress," the actor's sister, Kym Renner, told People magazine. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead," she added. And while Renner is taking things one day at a time, it's clear that he's ready to be discharged — though there is no timeline for when he may be well enough for that to happen. "Missing my happy place," he captioned a photo of his home in Nevada on his Instagram Stories on January 16.
Jeremy Renner is recovering at home
On January 16, Jeremy Renner revealed that he had been released from the hospital and that he is continuing the healing stages at home. "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home," he tweeted, talking about the premiere of Season 2 of "Mayor of Kingstown." Fans were elated to hear that Renner had been discharged and wished him the best in his continued recovery.
"So pleased to hear that you are finding such moments of joy! May you have many many more ... Wishing all the love and thoughts for an excellent recovery. Everyone is with you," one fan wrote on Twitter. "Fantastic news. you are at home, released from hospital then. This Tweet is just so sweet and humble rarely do you see a star share casual moments like this. Get well soon," another tweet read.