Jeremy Renner Posts Graphic First Glimpse Of His Snow Plow Accident Recovery

"Hawkeye" actor Jeremy Renner suffered a "traumatic injury" as a result of a snow plow accident on January 1, per Deadline. Originally, local officials in Reno, Nevada — where Renner maintains a permanent residence — offered scarce details to the public, other than that Renner was transported to a hospital to receive care for his injuries. However, we now know the severity of Renner's accident. The Marvel star has since undergone two surgeries, and Renner is recovering following his snow plow accident that caused "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," per People.

"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023," said Renner's team in a statement. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition." Renner's family also thanked his medical team and everyone involved in his care. "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans," continued the statement.

At this time, it's unknown how challenging Renner's recovery will be. However, "The Hurt Locker" star recently gave his supporters a graphic glimpse of his injuries from the hospital.