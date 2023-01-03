Jeremy Renner Posts Graphic First Glimpse Of His Snow Plow Accident Recovery
"Hawkeye" actor Jeremy Renner suffered a "traumatic injury" as a result of a snow plow accident on January 1, per Deadline. Originally, local officials in Reno, Nevada — where Renner maintains a permanent residence — offered scarce details to the public, other than that Renner was transported to a hospital to receive care for his injuries. However, we now know the severity of Renner's accident. The Marvel star has since undergone two surgeries, and Renner is recovering following his snow plow accident that caused "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," per People.
"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023," said Renner's team in a statement. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition." Renner's family also thanked his medical team and everyone involved in his care. "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans," continued the statement.
At this time, it's unknown how challenging Renner's recovery will be. However, "The Hurt Locker" star recently gave his supporters a graphic glimpse of his injuries from the hospital.
Jeremy Renner posts hospital selfie
On January 3, Jeremy Renner updated his fans about his condition via Instagram. Renner's facial injuries, which appear to include swelling, bruising, and possibly lacerations, are clear within the photo. He is also hooked up to an oxygen machine, and the edges of what appear to be medical gauze on his chest are also visible in the photo.
Renner captioned the photo: "Thank you all for your kind words. I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all." At this time, Renner's hospital selfie has received over two million likes and several thousand supportive comments — including a slew of his famous peers such as Vanessa Hudgens, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Penelope Cruz, and so many more.
Given recent updates, the outpouring of love Renner's received isn't surprising. According to a source who spoke with TMZ, Renner was being a good Samaritan by attempting to clear snow from not only his driveway, but also his neighbor's at the time of his accident. We're wishing Renner a speedy recovery.