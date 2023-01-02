Jeremy Renner Recovers From Surgery After Scary Snow Plow Accident

It's been a scary 2023 for Jeremy Renner so far. On New Year's Day, the Marvel Cinematic Universe star found himself airlifted to a hospital with extensive injuries after a snow plow accident at his home in Reno, Nevada, per Fox News. A rep for the actor told Variety at the time, Renner was in "critical but stable condition." According to the rep, Renner's family was by his side, with the "Hawkeye" star "receiving excellent care."

According to a press release from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, officers found Renner while responding to a "traumatic injury" call in the Mt. Rose Highway area of Reno, noting that the "Hawkeye" star was "the only involved party in the incident." As the sheriff's office revealed in a 2018 tweet, the "Mayor of Kingstown" star resided in the area and was involved with the community and local law enforcement.

Now, we are learning that Renner is reportedly in recovery after undergoing surgery — although it may be a while before he's out of the woods.