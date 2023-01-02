Jeremy Renner Recovers From Surgery After Scary Snow Plow Accident
It's been a scary 2023 for Jeremy Renner so far. On New Year's Day, the Marvel Cinematic Universe star found himself airlifted to a hospital with extensive injuries after a snow plow accident at his home in Reno, Nevada, per Fox News. A rep for the actor told Variety at the time, Renner was in "critical but stable condition." According to the rep, Renner's family was by his side, with the "Hawkeye" star "receiving excellent care."
According to a press release from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, officers found Renner while responding to a "traumatic injury" call in the Mt. Rose Highway area of Reno, noting that the "Hawkeye" star was "the only involved party in the incident." As the sheriff's office revealed in a 2018 tweet, the "Mayor of Kingstown" star resided in the area and was involved with the community and local law enforcement.
Now, we are learning that Renner is reportedly in recovery after undergoing surgery — although it may be a while before he's out of the woods.
Jeremy Renner lost a lot of blood in snow plow incident
Jeremy Renner remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing two surgeries on January 2 for his serious injuries, per a CNN source. The actor's reps confirmed in a statement, per Deadline, that Renner "suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" from his snow plow. A neighbor told TMZ that the snow plow, a Sno-Cat, ran over one of Renner's legs, causing a great deal of blood loss. Another neighbor reportedly alleviated the situation by administering a tourniquet to his leg until the paramedics arrived. After both surgeries, Renner is in the intensive care unit of the hospital at the time of this report.
According to Reno's 2News, 2023 has set records for dangerously cold weather in the region. Reno's daily record for snowfall was broken on New Year's Eve, with nine inches of snow accumulating. As eyewitnesses told TMZ, Renner was plowing roads around his house to clear the way for his family after the snowstorm.
In this trying time, Renner's family has expressed their gratitude to his fans for their "outpouring of love and support," per the actor's reps. They also gave a shout-out to "the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families."