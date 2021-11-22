The Real Reason Jeremy Renner Told His Marvel Bosses To Fire Him

Jeremy Renner has led a successful career as an actor, starring in many well-known films and television series, including "The Bourne Legacy," "The Avengers," "Wind River," and "Dahmer." More recently, he was cast as Clint Barton in "Hawkeye", a Marvel Cinematic Universe mini-series set to premiere on Disney+ this week. The series follows on the tail of "Avengers: End Game," which came out in 2019, and leaves off with Renner's character in a dark place of grief and revenge, as per Collider.

In "Hawkeye," viewers get to see Barton build a partnership with Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfield. In a July interview with Entertainment Weekly, Renner revealed that he felt a pull to mentor the younger actor. "I just wanted to protect her, because there's a lot of physical stuff," he said. Renner was the best man for the role, and not just because of his caring heart — Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told The New York Times that Renner "could stay grounded despite the insanity surrounding him, and also have a wry sense of humor while doing that." Renner is just happy that his character has grown over time to become a three-dimensional character whom he enjoys playing.

To fulfill the demands of his career, Renner has had to make sacrifices, which have led to him setting boundaries with his bosses. When it came to his MCU commitments Renner made one very important demand that he wasn't afraid to get fired over.