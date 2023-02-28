Courteney Cox Didn't Supply Prince Harry With Mushrooms He Recalled Taking At Her House

The following article includes mentions of mental health issues.

Prince Harry's January memoir, "Spare," certainly delivered on the royal dirt we expected. From detailing Prince William's alleged physical attack to King Charles III's supposed jokes about paternity, the Duke of Sussex spilled all the tea until the cup runneth over. There were many anecdotes in "Spare," however, that showcased Harry's candid humor about himself. For one, there's the story of the other willy in his life — the one that got frostbite during a 2011 expedition to the Arctic. Having lacked the proper protective equipment for his, erm, South Pole, Harry described, "My penis was oscillating between extremely sensitive and borderline traumatized. The last place I wanted to be was Frostnipistan."

Harry's frozen "todger," inspiring memes aplenty upon "Spare"'s publication, was hardly the only embarrassing tale with which he regaled readers. A longtime "Friends" fan, Harry recalled staying at Courteney Cox's house with a friend. Harboring a crush on the "Cougar Town" alum, Harry gushed, "She was Monica. And I was Chandler. I wondered if I'd ever work up the courage to tell her." (This was prior to Harry meeting wife Meghan Markle.) Then, hallucinogens supposedly entered the picture. At a party hosted by Cox, the prince claimed seeing "a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates," to which Harry and his friend helped themselves and "washed them down with tequila." By the end of the night, Harry recalled becoming enthralled with a trash can.

Now, Cox is speaking out on this particular "Spare" tidbit — from her POV.