Savannah Guthrie Leaves Today Show Early Amid Hoda Kotb's Ongoing Absence

Some viewers were left baffled on February 28 when Savannah Guthrie left "Today" unexpectedly without immediate explanation. It appeared to be business as usual on the morning show, but after 7:30 a.m. local time, Guthrie did not return to the anchor chair despite being on set earlier in the day. Her departure from the show caused some concern, especially because of Hoda Kotb's extended absence from the program. Kotb last filmed the show on February 17 for a February 20 episode alongside co-host Jenna Bush Hager. However, Kotb hasn't been back to the show since, and the public doesn't know why.

There has been plenty of speculation about Kotb's whereabouts, including that she adopted another baby or she's been ill, but nothing has been confirmed by the network, the beloved co-anchor, or anyone else. Kotb has been active on social media, however, she has yet to address why she hasn't been on television in the mornings. On February 27, the 58-year-old shared a photo on her Instagram feed that read "choose hope." She captioned the post with two red heart emojis and nothing more. "I hope you're ok," an Instagram user wrote in the comments section of the post.

Meanwhile, viewers thankfully have an update on Guthrie. Shortly after she left the studio, her absence was explained.