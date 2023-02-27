Hoda Kotb Leaves Us Guessing As Lengthy Today Show Absence Continues

Hoda Kotb Watch 2023 began this month after the "Today" show cohost has gone missing from her post since February 17. Although it's customary for the various "Today" hosts to pre-tape episodes on President's Day, as Kotb and co-host Jenna Bush Hager did this year for "Today with Hoda and Jenna," Kotb has yet to return live. Her cryptic social media posts in her absence haven't calmed fans' worry. On February 23, after missing two days of live shows, Kotb shared to Instagram an illustration of a horse and child from the book, "The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse." Featuring the quote, "One day you will see just how brave you've been," Kotb captioned alongside the image, "Happy Wednesday ... here's to the brave ones."

The journalist remained active on social media the whole week despite her on-air absence (offering no explanation online to fans for it, either). Sharing another passage from the same book to her feed the next day, Kotb's post included a passage about dark clouds moving on eventually. Fans began to express their concerns in her comment section, with one writing, "Hoda, how are you? Are YOU OK? Love you." Rounding out the week with a post about strong women, Kotb offered no personal insights aside from the string of inspirational messages.

With Kotb keeping the motivational posts coming throughout the weekend, everyone is now questioning her "Today" absence even louder now.