Hoda Kotb Anticipates Love Life Help From Jenna Bush Hager After Joel Schiffman Split
Hoda Kotb is discussing how a colleague might soon serve as her matchmaker following her split from businessperson Joel Schiffman. In January 2022, Kotb announced on "Today" that she and Schiffman had ended their eight-year relationship. At the time, the two had been engaged for around two years. They also share two daughters that they adopted together and have co-parented since the breakup. Kotb spoke highly of Schiffman as she revealed the news to "Today" viewers, saying, "He's a great guy, and he's a very kind and loving person, and I feel privileged to have spent eight years with him ... We are both good, and we are both going on our way and our path, and we'll be good parents to those two lovely kids."
Since going public with the split, Kotb has opened up about her love life. In May 2022, Kotb told People that "my heart is open" to again finding romance. "I know at some point and I can see it, it will happen," Kotb said. Her fellow "Today" anchor, Savannah Guthrie, joined the chat and said that she would help find Kotb a potential partner "if I found anyone worthy, which could be quite fine." Guthrie also stated, "That person would have to be spectacular." Now, another coworker of Kotb's may be ready to set her up with someone.
Jenna Bush Hager is searching for the right guy for Hoda
Jenna Bush Hager sounds prepared to follow through on finding a fitting romantic partner for Hoda Kotb. The two "Today" broadcasters discussed Bush Hager playing matchmaker for Kotb back in October 2022. "I want to set you up," Bush Hager said on "Today with Hoda & Jenna." After Kotb revealed that she'd say yes to a date chosen by her colleague, Bush Hager expressed a strong interest in following through on this idea. "I have chills! That is a challenge that I am going to go for," Bush Hager said.
Kotb and Bush Hager appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" on November 29 and offered an update on the subject. In response to a viewer question, Kotb said, "Have I gone on any dates since Jenna said she was going to set me up? Not yet ... but I'm saying 'yet' because I actually think that Jenna's got a really good track record of setting people up." Bush Hager then stated, "It's coming, but it needs to be the right guy for Hoda." In addition, Kotb explained why separating from her ex-fiance Joel Schiffman was the right choice for her. "I think that you want what's best for your kids, but I think you also recognize, I'm not sure that every relationship is meant to go all the way," Kotb said. "I do like that 'for a reason, a season, or a lifetime.'"