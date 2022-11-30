Hoda Kotb Anticipates Love Life Help From Jenna Bush Hager After Joel Schiffman Split

Hoda Kotb is discussing how a colleague might soon serve as her matchmaker following her split from businessperson Joel Schiffman. In January 2022, Kotb announced on "Today" that she and Schiffman had ended their eight-year relationship. At the time, the two had been engaged for around two years. They also share two daughters that they adopted together and have co-parented since the breakup. Kotb spoke highly of Schiffman as she revealed the news to "Today" viewers, saying, "He's a great guy, and he's a very kind and loving person, and I feel privileged to have spent eight years with him ... We are both good, and we are both going on our way and our path, and we'll be good parents to those two lovely kids."

Since going public with the split, Kotb has opened up about her love life. In May 2022, Kotb told People that "my heart is open" to again finding romance. "I know at some point and I can see it, it will happen," Kotb said. Her fellow "Today" anchor, Savannah Guthrie, joined the chat and said that she would help find Kotb a potential partner "if I found anyone worthy, which could be quite fine." Guthrie also stated, "That person would have to be spectacular." Now, another coworker of Kotb's may be ready to set her up with someone.