Everything We Know About Hoda Kotb's Split From Joel Schiffman

Broadcast journalist and television personality Hoda Kotb was over the moon in November 2019 when she announced her engagement to businessman Joel Schiffman. "I have to tell you something that a friend of mine, a friend of ours, asked me to let you guys in on a secret,” Hoda began on a bombshell episode of the "Today" show. "I'll give you her initials. Her initials are Hoda Kotb, and she's engaged," Kotb declared. "My heart has literally been pounding. We ended up having a little dinner on the beach. And he was like, 'I have something else I would like to say,' and he said some beautiful things, and then he got down on one knee. Then he said, 'Would you be my wife?” she divulged.

Alas, wedding planning proved to be difficult for the couple amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "We were supposed to have it a month from right now. I mean, that was our big master plan, Joel and me. And we were going to do it at a tropical destination and then we decided we were going to wait," Kotb dished to E! News in October 2020. "Who knows when people are going to be flying or feel comfortable flying?" she continued.

But now it appears the couple has decided to call off the wedding altogether, and the reason why just might surprise you.