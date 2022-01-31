Everything We Know About Hoda Kotb's Split From Joel Schiffman
Broadcast journalist and television personality Hoda Kotb was over the moon in November 2019 when she announced her engagement to businessman Joel Schiffman. "I have to tell you something that a friend of mine, a friend of ours, asked me to let you guys in on a secret,” Hoda began on a bombshell episode of the "Today" show. "I'll give you her initials. Her initials are Hoda Kotb, and she's engaged," Kotb declared. "My heart has literally been pounding. We ended up having a little dinner on the beach. And he was like, 'I have something else I would like to say,' and he said some beautiful things, and then he got down on one knee. Then he said, 'Would you be my wife?” she divulged.
Alas, wedding planning proved to be difficult for the couple amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "We were supposed to have it a month from right now. I mean, that was our big master plan, Joel and me. And we were going to do it at a tropical destination and then we decided we were going to wait," Kotb dished to E! News in October 2020. "Who knows when people are going to be flying or feel comfortable flying?" she continued.
But now it appears the couple has decided to call off the wedding altogether, and the reason why just might surprise you.
Hoda Kotb said her relationship with Joel Schiffman was for a 'season'
Hoda Kotb stunned the masses on January 31 when she announced that she and her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, had pulled the plug on their relationship. "Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year on our new path as loving parents to our adorably delightful children and as friends," Kotb revealed on the "Today" show. "It's not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, a season, or a lifetime. This was for a season," she said.
As always, her trusted "Today" co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager was right by her side as she delivered the painful news. "This is weird and awkward," she confessed to Hager. "I feel better that I said it. I feel better. There's nothing that relieves your soul more I think than when you tell the truth," she admitted.
Fortunately, the split appears entirely amicable. "He's a great guy. He's a very kind and loving person and I feel privileged to have spent 8 years with him. We are both good and we are both going on our way and our path. We'll be good parents to those two lovely kids," she declared.