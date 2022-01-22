How Jenna Bush Hager Completely Transformed Her Look
"TODAY" show personality Jenna Bush Hager always keeps it candid with audiences. The former first daughter is not only a beloved co-host on the "Hoda & Jenna" segment of the morning news program, but is also a devoted mom of three.
The host opened up about her feelings of guilt when she became pregnant with her third child in her book, "Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss." "I knew I should have felt joy, but my first feeling was a surge of survivor's guilt," she wrote, per People. "Many of my friends were struggling with infertility. How would they take the news that I was going to have a surprise baby?" One of the friends Hager was worried to tell the news of her pregnancy to was her "TODAY" co-host Hoda Kotb, who yearned to give her adopted daughter a sibling. "Her understanding and grace allowed me to begin feeling excited about the pregnancy for the first time," Hager wrote of Kotb's reaction to her news. Hager ultimately gave birth to baby boy Hal in 2019, welcoming a brother for her daughters Mila and Poppy Louise.
At about two years postpartum, Hager is now opening up about how she completely transformed her look.
Jenna Bush Hager found a lifestyle change right for her
While discussing New Year's resolutions, "TODAY" co-host Hoda Kotb pointed out the compliments viewers have been giving Jenna Bush Hager. "People have noticed that there's like a transformation that's been happening with you," Kotb said. "Something is happening," Hager confirmed, sharing a change she made in her routine. "I will say I think I have figured out what works for me," she explained. "And I think the hard thing is I think we expect things to happen overnight. This has actually been almost six months.The difference is I wake up before the show and work out — and really work out." Hager went on to preach about being kind to oneself during any period of transformation. "Anybody that's either gained weight during the pandemic or had babies and gained weight, it just takes time, and you have to give yourself that grace," she said.
This isn't the first time Hager kept it real about her health and fitness. When Hager and Kotb did a live weigh-in on "TODAY" in 2019, Hager spoke out about the negativity about stepping on a scale. "I don't want life to be controlled by a scale," she said. "We're not saying we need to be a certain number to be us, we're happy with us."