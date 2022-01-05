Why Was Savannah Guthrie Brought To Tears By Jenna Bush Hager?

"Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie has embraced some incredible opportunities throughout the course of her decades-long career, but she was not prepared for what her fellow "Today" crew cooked up for her recently. The group, led by Jenna Bush Hager, pulled off an incredible surprise that left both Guthrie and Hager in tears.

Guthrie started with "Today" in 2001, detailed her IMDb page, but she's never been one to stay still for too long. She's guest-hosted numerous other shows, was a guest judge on both "Top Chef" and "Project Runway," and even appeared in "Sharknado 3." While her career has been long and successful, Guthrie has had her tough moments, too. In 2019, Guthrie endured a significant eye injury after her son threw a toy train at her, which resulted in multiple surgeries to correct the damage, as she detailed on "Today." She's admitted her most embarrassing interview was with Khloe Kardashian, and a town hall she led with former President Donald Trump in October 2020 sparked big reactions from both sides of the aisle, per The Guardian.

Given all the personal and professional highs and lows Guthrie has experienced over the years, one might think it would be tough for her to pick one experience that really stood out. However, chances seem good the surprise she recently received thanks to Hager and the "Today" team will be nearly impossible to top.