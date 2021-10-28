Why Did Jenna Bush Hager Cry Over Hoda Kotb Live On Air?

Not only are Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb co-workers on "Today with Hoda & Jenna," but the two have formed a close friendship beyond the daytime show. While interviewing Gwen Stefani in October 2020 about her marriage to Blake Shelton, Bush Hager let it slip that she was originally going to play a pivotal part in her co-host's wedding. "Gwen, I was just talking with Hoda. I was supposed to be the 'best girl' of her wedding in a few weeks," she said on "Today," while lamenting how the nuptials were postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions on travel.

The two hosts are so close that Kotb took offense (albeit jokingly) when Bush Hager did not invite her to a star-studded event. In September, the former first-daughter attended the U.S. Open Men's Finals tennis match that saw her rub elbows with the likes of Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper, per Hello! "First of all, I should have called you and asked you what to wear," Bush Hager said when confronted about not bringing her co-host. Kotb replied with laughter, "What to wear? How about 'Do you want to go?' Not 'What to wear!'"

Following the Capitol Hill riots in January, Bush Hager became emotional and cried on-air while she reflected on her cherished time there through the years. Months later, Bush Hager was reduced to tears once again, but this time they were caused by her co-host.