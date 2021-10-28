Why Did Jenna Bush Hager Cry Over Hoda Kotb Live On Air?
Not only are Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb co-workers on "Today with Hoda & Jenna," but the two have formed a close friendship beyond the daytime show. While interviewing Gwen Stefani in October 2020 about her marriage to Blake Shelton, Bush Hager let it slip that she was originally going to play a pivotal part in her co-host's wedding. "Gwen, I was just talking with Hoda. I was supposed to be the 'best girl' of her wedding in a few weeks," she said on "Today," while lamenting how the nuptials were postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions on travel.
The two hosts are so close that Kotb took offense (albeit jokingly) when Bush Hager did not invite her to a star-studded event. In September, the former first-daughter attended the U.S. Open Men's Finals tennis match that saw her rub elbows with the likes of Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper, per Hello! "First of all, I should have called you and asked you what to wear," Bush Hager said when confronted about not bringing her co-host. Kotb replied with laughter, "What to wear? How about 'Do you want to go?' Not 'What to wear!'"
Following the Capitol Hill riots in January, Bush Hager became emotional and cried on-air while she reflected on her cherished time there through the years. Months later, Bush Hager was reduced to tears once again, but this time they were caused by her co-host.
Why the Today co-hosts shared tears
During the October 27 episode of "Today with Hoda & Jenna," Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager reflected on their early starts in the entertainment industry. This was spurred on by a viral story of a woman who sent out over 300 job applications before finally finding her dream job. Kotb revealed sage advice she received early on. "Put 10% of your time and 10% of your money into your dream," she said. Before getting her big break, the veteran television was rejected often until finally somebody took a chance on her.
After Kotb told her story, Bush Hager revealed the special person who gave her a shot at her dream. "Do you know who my one would be?" Bush Hager said. "You," she added. "I know that sounds cheesy, and I almost didn't say it," Bush Hager said while addressing her co-host and friend. According to Bush Hager, she worked on "Today" for years before being given a chance to host. Both women became teary-eyed as Bush Hager recollected: "You asked me to fill in with you. And I'll never forget it, so my one was you." Kotb reached for a box of tissues for the pair to both wipe away their tears.
This was not the first time the pair shared on-air tears. In May, both hosts cried when Kotb recalled the first time she was able to tell a person she was a mother, per Good Housekeeping.