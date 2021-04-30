Who Will Be Hoda Kotb's Maid Of Honor For Her Upcoming Wedding?

Hoda Kotb and her beau Joel Schiffman got engaged back in 2019 after dating for six years. Kotb revealed the exciting news during an episode of "Today" that aired on November 25, 2019. "We ended up having a little dinner on the beach. And he was like, 'I have something else I would like to say,' and he said some beautiful things, and then he got down on one knee. Then he said, 'Would you be my wife?”' Kotb told her co-host Jenna Bush Hager on the show. Kotb added that she was "totally shocked" by the proposal.

Kotb and Schiffman, a financier who serves as the Head of Intermediary Distribution, North America, for Schroder Investment Management, according to his LinkedIn, met back in 2013. At the time, Kotb was "speaking at an event for Wall Street professionals," according to Good Housekeeping. Over the years, the two adopted two daughters, Haley and Hope, together — and he has an adult daughter named Kyle from a previous relationship — according to Closer Weekly. Kotb and Schiffman were excited to get married, and had planned their wedding for November 2020, but rescheduled their special day due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to People magazine. And while the two have yet to set another wedding date, Kotb revealed who she would have as her maid of honor. Read on to find out who Kotb would want to take on the role.