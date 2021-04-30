Who Will Be Hoda Kotb's Maid Of Honor For Her Upcoming Wedding?
Hoda Kotb and her beau Joel Schiffman got engaged back in 2019 after dating for six years. Kotb revealed the exciting news during an episode of "Today" that aired on November 25, 2019. "We ended up having a little dinner on the beach. And he was like, 'I have something else I would like to say,' and he said some beautiful things, and then he got down on one knee. Then he said, 'Would you be my wife?”' Kotb told her co-host Jenna Bush Hager on the show. Kotb added that she was "totally shocked" by the proposal.
Kotb and Schiffman, a financier who serves as the Head of Intermediary Distribution, North America, for Schroder Investment Management, according to his LinkedIn, met back in 2013. At the time, Kotb was "speaking at an event for Wall Street professionals," according to Good Housekeeping. Over the years, the two adopted two daughters, Haley and Hope, together — and he has an adult daughter named Kyle from a previous relationship — according to Closer Weekly. Kotb and Schiffman were excited to get married, and had planned their wedding for November 2020, but rescheduled their special day due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to People magazine. And while the two have yet to set another wedding date, Kotb revealed who she would have as her maid of honor. Read on to find out who Kotb would want to take on the role.
Hoda Kotb said planning a wedding this time around has been 'weird'
On the April 29 episode of "Today," Hoda Kotb shared the name of the person she had chosen to be her maid of honor. The reveal came during the show's "Unscripted" segment, in which social contributor Donna Farizan told Kotb that a fan had asked if Kotb would have a maid of honor. "Yes, I would have a maid of honor. It will be Hala, my sister," Kotb responded.
The "Today" host went on to talk about how wedding planning in a pandemic was going. "You know what's weird is you plan something and you had it all in stone and then everything got uprooted and now we're planning it again and there's something weird. We're like 'We're doing it. Should we just do it this summer? Should we wait?' We don't know," she explained on "Today." Kotb previously said that she will be "really happy" when she gets married, but that doesn't mean she's in a rush to do so, according to People. "I'm also perfectly fine right now as we nest and do our thing," she said.