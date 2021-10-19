The Sad Reason Hoda Kotb Worried Her Relationship With Joel Schiffman Would End

For many, famous broadcast journalist Hoda Kotb appeared to have it all: a successful career and a loving fiancé. Alas, deep down, Kotb always knew there was something major missing in her life — children.

During a raw interview with People's "Me Becoming Mom" podcast, Kotb spoke candidly about the moment she finally confessed her burning desire to become a mother and the array of emotions the admission brought with it. "I was actually with a girlfriend and we were walking down a street and I remember it like it was yesterday," she recalled. "Because I had never shared it with anyone that I had wanted — I still yearned for [children] because it seemed like wanting to go to the moon, it's not happening, so don't even bring it up," she explained. Fortunately, when her friend made an off-hand comment about how neither Kotb or her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, "really wanted to have children," Kotb had what she referred to as an "epiphany" and finally decided to speak the words out loud.

"I looked at her and I said, 'Well, I do.' I didn't say did, I said I do. She looked at me and she goes, 'What?' I started crying. I said, 'I do. I do.' I said it out loud, 'I do,'" she tearfully confessed. "I was like, 'Oh my God, I do want to have children, right now. Here in my current state,'" she continued. Unfortunately, voicing her desire out loud was only half the battle.