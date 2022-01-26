Miranda Lambert Reveals How The Pandemic Changed Her Life

The pandemic changed the lives of just about every single person in America — even those who are rich and famous. Despite the difficult toll it took on millions of people across the nation, some might say it also brought a much-needed reminder to sit back and take a break, however that may look.

Case in point: Artists, musicians, celebrities, and social media influencers were directly affected and had to completely halt their tours, press runs, future projects, and much more — forcing them to sit on the sidelines until lockdown restrictions eased up. Country star Miranda Lambert was no exception to this, having to pause her Wildcard tour due to COVID-19. "It's never fun to move shows, but it's the right thing to do for now," she said on Instagram at the time.

So although Lambert wasn't thrilled about the situation, as she loves performing and her fans, she did find a silver lining in the pandemic, detailing in a new interview how it truly changed her life.