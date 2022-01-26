Miranda Lambert Reveals How The Pandemic Changed Her Life
The pandemic changed the lives of just about every single person in America — even those who are rich and famous. Despite the difficult toll it took on millions of people across the nation, some might say it also brought a much-needed reminder to sit back and take a break, however that may look.
Case in point: Artists, musicians, celebrities, and social media influencers were directly affected and had to completely halt their tours, press runs, future projects, and much more — forcing them to sit on the sidelines until lockdown restrictions eased up. Country star Miranda Lambert was no exception to this, having to pause her Wildcard tour due to COVID-19. "It's never fun to move shows, but it's the right thing to do for now," she said on Instagram at the time.
So although Lambert wasn't thrilled about the situation, as she loves performing and her fans, she did find a silver lining in the pandemic, detailing in a new interview how it truly changed her life.
Miranda Lambert struck a balance for the first time
In a chat with Rolling Stone on January 25, three-time Grammy winner Miranda Lambert revealed that as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, her tour got canceled, which gave her the rare opportunity to experience the finer things in life like painting, baking, and watching television. "It's very calming," she shared. "It brought it back to super simple and I had never had that before in my adult life."
Lambert continued, "It taught a lot of us that have been on the grind for 20 years that like, 'Oh, there's life out there? What do you mean, 'not working'? It's been a good lesson the last couple years, of forced balance."
As one might expect, Lambert took some of this time to focus on her marriage to Brendan McLoughlin, revealing during a February 2021 appearance on SiriusXM's The Storme Warren Show, "With everything that happened last year, I think everybody was forced to sort of reconnect with themselves and with people that they really love and that are close to them." She said the situation was "really good" for the pair, which is evident by all their cute social media posts together. And now that Lambert can tour again, we have no doubt McLoughlin will be right by her side!