Brittany Matthews' Unexpected Beef With Joe Rogan Explained

As the wife of Patrick Mahomes who frequently posts online, Brittany Matthews has earned a sizable social media following, and she received an ample amount of hate. Following a big Kansas City Chiefs win in January 2022, Matthews posted a video of her spraying champagne on the crowd from her box seats to celebrate her husband's victory. She received blowback for the video, and the next day took to Twitter to voice her frustration. "I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week," Matthews tweeted. Months later, the fitness model discussed how she coped with the deluge of criticism. "I would never let people on the Internet destroy my peace or effect my life," she wrote on her Instagram Stories during a Q&A with fans in April 2022, via Today.

After Mahomes and the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII in February, multiple detractors of the quarterback's wife took to social media to mention how they did not want to see Matthews posting celebratory videos. In addition to his wife, Mahomes's younger brother — Jackson Mahomes — has also become an online target for his posts. Jackson came under fire as he was filmed dancing immediately after the big Chiefs win.

The online disdain from some people toward Matthews and the younger Mahomes is well-known. "I love how the internet comes together to dislike Brittany and Jackson Mahomes," one Twitter user wrote. Somewhat surprisingly, this anti-Matthews discourse pooled over to her being targeted by Joe Rogan.