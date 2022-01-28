Brittany Matthews Triples Down On Her Champagne Spraying Controversy

Patrick Mahomes's fiancee, Brittany Matthews, has always been quick to defend him on social media. In 2021, during Super Bowl LV, Matthews fired off a defensive tweet in response to ESPN who had simply posted a screenshot of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's face while his team was down. "Y'all are [trash cans emoji] for this too, but he looks damn good to me," the influencer tweeted while quote-tweeting ESPN.

Matthews's activity on social media brought the ire of fans on January 23. After the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in an epic playoff showdown, the businessperson posted a video on Instagram of her spraying champagne into the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium from her suite. "Why are you dumping stuff on our fans? Cmon," one Instagram user responded. "I wonder who appreciated being sprayed," another added. Barstool Sports took a shot at Matthews while resharing footage of her spraying the crowd. "For societies sake the Bengals need to win next week," the outlet wrote in reference to Kansas City's next opponent.

The online backlash did not go unnoticed by Matthews, as she clapped back at her detractors a day after the champagne video went viral. "I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week," she tweeted on January 24. Days later, Matthews made an announcement pertaining to the "buzz" around her champagne controversy.