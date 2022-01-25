Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Adds Fuel To Her Champagne Controversy

NFL fans are fed up with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' fiancée, Brittany Matthews. A constant source of scrutiny, the fitness-trainer-slash-businesswoman has found herself in hot water with football fans time and time again since Mahomes' big splash on the sport. With her unapologetic attitude and penchant for controversy, Matthews is no stranger to polarizing Chiefs fans and spectators of the sport across the board.

In October, after the Chiefs faced a loss to the Buffalo Bills, Matthews tweeted, "Refs are never in our favor." A fan soon clapped back, telling Matthews, "Girl. I need you to stop... It's not giving the org a good look. Chiefs are bigger than you, me or any one player." In typical Matthews fashion, she retorted, "In the nicest way possible...Shut up." She promptly faced swift backlash for her response — with one fan tweeting a meme of Ben Affleck smoking and a caption that reads, "Patrick Mahomes after every game seeing what dumb s**t his fiancé and brother did on social media."

Now, Brittany Matthews has found herself in hot water once more after spraying fans at Arrowhead Stadium with champagne after the Chiefs' big win over the Bills on January 23. Her response, however, is adding even more fuel to the fire.