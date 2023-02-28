Emma Heming Willis Embraces Expert Help After Husband Bruce's FTD Diagnosis

Bruce Willis has retired from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. The "Die Hard" star's family shared the news in a candid Instagram caption in March 2022, letting fans know that the condition had been "impacting his cognitive abilities." As the next eleven months went by, the Willis family seemed completely focused on supporting Bruce as they all adjusted to their new normal. While his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and some of his kids have shared photos and videos of him, Willis no longer has a social media presence of his own — and he hasn't been out in public much, either.

In February 2023, Willis' family returned to Instagram to share another update on his health. "Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," the family shared. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," they added.

Undoubtedly experiencing a whirlwind of emotions, the whole family has been learning how to adapt as well as provide the best possible care for Bruce. And while there are different ways that people can cope with this sort of news, Bruce's wife sought some help from an expert.