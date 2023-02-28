The Tragic Death Of Ben Kweller's Son, Dorian Zev

Dorian Zev Kweller, son of singer-songwriter Ben Kweller, has tragically died at 16 years old. Ben broke the news of his son's tragic loss on Instagram on February 28. The musician wrote, "There's no way that I can be typing this but I am .... Our son, Dorian Zev Kweller, was killed last night. He was only 16 and he was a true legend. Kindest, gentle soul, a friend to all. If you knew him, you know. We'll never get over him as long as we're here on earth." Ben did not reveal how his son passed away, but according to The Noise Company, who was Dorian's music label, he died in a "tragic event."

Dorian was following in his father's footsteps, stepping into the music world under the artist name Zev. The musician was just getting his start in the industry as revealed by Ben's Instagram post. He wrote, "Dorian Zev wrote and recorded songs every day. A true poet from the day he started speaking. Only a few of his recordings were released but he was on a path and excited about his journey. He had so many plans!!!" Ben encouraged both fans of him and his son to listen to Dorian's songs in honor of his memory. The singer-songwriter thanked fans for their support during this difficult time as he and his family continue to process the sudden loss.