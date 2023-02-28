The Tragic Death Of Ben Kweller's Son, Dorian Zev
Dorian Zev Kweller, son of singer-songwriter Ben Kweller, has tragically died at 16 years old. Ben broke the news of his son's tragic loss on Instagram on February 28. The musician wrote, "There's no way that I can be typing this but I am .... Our son, Dorian Zev Kweller, was killed last night. He was only 16 and he was a true legend. Kindest, gentle soul, a friend to all. If you knew him, you know. We'll never get over him as long as we're here on earth." Ben did not reveal how his son passed away, but according to The Noise Company, who was Dorian's music label, he died in a "tragic event."
Dorian was following in his father's footsteps, stepping into the music world under the artist name Zev. The musician was just getting his start in the industry as revealed by Ben's Instagram post. He wrote, "Dorian Zev wrote and recorded songs every day. A true poet from the day he started speaking. Only a few of his recordings were released but he was on a path and excited about his journey. He had so many plans!!!" Ben encouraged both fans of him and his son to listen to Dorian's songs in honor of his memory. The singer-songwriter thanked fans for their support during this difficult time as he and his family continue to process the sudden loss.
Dorian Zev Kweller was an aspiring musician
Life father, like son. Dorian Zev Kweller was truly like his celebrity father Ben Kweller. Because of his dad, Dorian was surrounded by music, as is evidenced on his Instagram. Although it's unclear when the young musician got his start in the industry, his social media profile shows that he's been actively pursuing a career in music since 2021. According to The Noise Company, the 16-year-old went under the stage name "Zev" as he began releasing music on Spotify in 2022. Dorian's first release was a track titled "Parachute." By taking one look at his social media feed, it's clear Dorian was just as passionate about music as his father is.
Since his first release, Dorian dropped six more songs, including his latest single "Hickeys." The musician was absolutely ecstatic about the new release as he shared the news with his Instagram followers. He said, "This is the first song where I completely produced the beat, recorded the vocals, mixed the whole track, wrote the lyrics ...100% all of what I did myself. And I hope y'all enjoy it," via Instagram. The song showed that he clearly had an incredible future ahead of him. Dorian had previously revealed that he landed a spot at the South by Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas in January 2023. Unfortunately, with his tragic passing, Dorian's music career was cut short. However, fans will always remember and honor him with the songs he created.
Our thoughts are with Ben and his family at this time.