Seahawks' Austin Blythe Skips Free Agency And Announces Retirement

Seattle Seahawks watchers were expecting to hear news from offensive lineman Austin Blythe regarding the future of his football career, but what he announced instead came as a complete surprise.

The athlete began his NFL career in 2016. He was first drafted by the Indianapolis Colts, then traded to the Los Angeles Rams, before eventually landing with the Kansas City Chiefs. For the 2022 season, Blythe signed a one-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks worth $4 million, as reported by The Seattle Times. Well, the season has ended along with the center's contract, which meant he was considered a free agent until he penned another multi-million dollar agreement with either the Seahawks or another team in the league. Analysis by Sports Illustrated predicted that Blythe's performance and leadership throughout the 17 games played by the Seahawks in the 2022 season would lead to another year with the team.

To fans, it seemed like a no-brainer. But Blythe's unexpected retirement announcement has caught many fans off-guard.