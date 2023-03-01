Seahawks' Austin Blythe Skips Free Agency And Announces Retirement
Seattle Seahawks watchers were expecting to hear news from offensive lineman Austin Blythe regarding the future of his football career, but what he announced instead came as a complete surprise.
The athlete began his NFL career in 2016. He was first drafted by the Indianapolis Colts, then traded to the Los Angeles Rams, before eventually landing with the Kansas City Chiefs. For the 2022 season, Blythe signed a one-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks worth $4 million, as reported by The Seattle Times. Well, the season has ended along with the center's contract, which meant he was considered a free agent until he penned another multi-million dollar agreement with either the Seahawks or another team in the league. Analysis by Sports Illustrated predicted that Blythe's performance and leadership throughout the 17 games played by the Seahawks in the 2022 season would lead to another year with the team.
To fans, it seemed like a no-brainer. But Blythe's unexpected retirement announcement has caught many fans off-guard.
Austin Blythe is grateful for his seven-season career
On February 28, offensive lineman Austin Blythe defied expectations by announcing that he was hanging up his jersey after seven seasons in the NFL. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the athlete reminisced about his time on the field and expressed gratitude to those who had supported him. "I always told myself I wouldn't do some long winded retirement post, but I'm not sure how to leave behind a game that's afforded myself, and my family, so many opportunities without giving it at least some words," he began. "For a short, unathletic, undersized kid from Iowa, I've played a lot of football, met countless coaches and teammates that I can call friends, and made enough memories for myself and my family to last a lifetime."
The comments under Blythe's retirement post were filled with congratulations from his former teammates, including Brian Allen from his time with the Los Angeles Rams, who wrote, "You were a big brother in the league that I needed and have always looked up to."
But many fans were surprised by the announcement. "what happenduhhh," one Twitter user questioned. Some were probably hoping he would pull a Tom Brady and backpedal, but ultimately fans got over the initial shock and sent Blythe some much-deserved appreciation. "D*** man, congrats," one fan lamented on his Instagram. "Sorry to see you go but happy to see you embrace the next chapter! So enjoyed watching you be a hawk!"