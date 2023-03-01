Jay Leno Can't Stop Cracking Jokes About His 'New Face' After Accident

Jay Leno is one lucky man. On November 12, 2022, the comedian was working on a car with his friend, Dave Killackey, when a clogged fuel line sprayed gasoline onto Leno's face. He was dangerously close to the pilot light and a spark caught on fire, igniting Leno. "It felt exactly like my face was on fire. Maybe like the most intense sunburn you've ever had, that'd be fair to say," he recalled, per People. Thankfully, Leno didn't panic and knew not to breathe in the flames. Killackey helped pull him out from underneath the 1907 White Steam Car and helped him until the paramedics arrived.

Leno was treated for burns on his face, upper body, and left arm, but his surgeon, Dr. Peter Grossman, marveled at how quickly Leno healed. Just less than a week after his accident, he was back to performing his standup routine. "It kind of gave my career a shot in the arm because it's like, 'Let's go see him before he burns up again,'" he cracked. Months later, he is still joking about what could have been a tragic event.