Jay Leno Proves His Sense Of Humor Is Still Intact After Scary Burn Accident
Jay Leno was severely burned in his garage in November 2022. The former "Tonight Show" host told TMZ that he was fixing a clogged fuel line on a car when gasoline got on his face and hands. Suddenly, a spark ignited and Leno was set on fire. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," the comedian said in a statement (via Page Six). "I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."
It was then reported that Leno would be undergoing surgery to treat his second and third degree burns. It was also reported that he had been going through "very aggressive" oxygen treatment to help his burns heal faster. "Currently, there's no evidence of nerve damage," Dr. Peter Grossman said in a press conference (via People). "I do anticipate him making a full recovery."
Comedians making fun of their own injuries isn't uncommon. Colin Jost broke his hand the day before he was set to do a stand-up show in Chicago, and the injury worked its way into the set. "I broke my hand last night," he said. He then mentioned how he was playing the punching bag arcade game, noting that it was the "nerdiest" way to get injured. "I think I lost," he added. And it seems that Leno is doing the same thing by mixing humor into his recovery.
Jay Leno jokes about his face after surgery
After Jay Leno suffered second and third degree burns following a gasoline fire accident in his garage, West Hills Hospital & Medical Center's director of strategic communications released a statement in regards to the comedian's condition, per USA Today. "He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes," the statement said. And he has seemingly stayed in good spirits since his release from the hospital.
The former late night talk show host explained the incident in a Wall Street Journal column. "Eight days later, I had a brand new face," he wrote, poking fun at the surgery he had to undergo in order for his burns to heal. "And it's better than what was there before." In the article, he also stressed how having a sense of humor helps in these situations. "If you joke about it, people laugh along with you," he added.
And that wasn't the first time Leno poked some fun at his injuries. On November 27, he performed his first stand-up set following the garage fire incident. "I never thought of myself as a roast comic," he told reporters outside of the venue (via Today). Leno added, "We have two shows tonight: regular and extra crispy."