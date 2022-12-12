Jay Leno Proves His Sense Of Humor Is Still Intact After Scary Burn Accident

Jay Leno was severely burned in his garage in November 2022. The former "Tonight Show" host told TMZ that he was fixing a clogged fuel line on a car when gasoline got on his face and hands. Suddenly, a spark ignited and Leno was set on fire. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," the comedian said in a statement (via Page Six). "I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

It was then reported that Leno would be undergoing surgery to treat his second and third degree burns. It was also reported that he had been going through "very aggressive" oxygen treatment to help his burns heal faster. "Currently, there's no evidence of nerve damage," Dr. Peter Grossman said in a press conference (via People). "I do anticipate him making a full recovery."

Comedians making fun of their own injuries isn't uncommon. Colin Jost broke his hand the day before he was set to do a stand-up show in Chicago, and the injury worked its way into the set. "I broke my hand last night," he said. He then mentioned how he was playing the punching bag arcade game, noting that it was the "nerdiest" way to get injured. "I think I lost," he added. And it seems that Leno is doing the same thing by mixing humor into his recovery.