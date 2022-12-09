Jay Leno Describes His Fiery Accident In His Own Words

Younger generations might not know that comedian Jay Leno was a longtime staple of late-night talk shows. He hosted "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" starting in 1992, taking over from his predecessor Johnny Carson. Instead of Conan O'Brien taking over the role from Leno, some late-night drama ended with Conan starting his own show and Jimmy Fallon taking over for Leno following his departure in 2014. As he stepped away, Leno held the record for hosting the most episodes of the long-running NBC TV series, per TV Insider.

While he clearly loves entertaining, Leno is also well-known for his love of cars. He's the host of "Jay Leno's Garage," a reality series where he often spends time talking with celebrities, and even the POTUS, about automobiles. Leno even started his own line of branded automotive care products, fittingly called Jay Leno's Garage. While the name has a nice ring to it when it comes to cars, the comedian really has an impressive personal garage. Leno has well over 300 vehicles in his collection, a combination of classic vehicles, new age super cars, motorcycles, and more, worth an estimated $50 million, per Jerry.

It appeared Leno was living out a motorhead's dream, until a scary incident nearly killed the former late night host. One of the vehicles in his garage burst into flames, taking the term hot rod far too literally, and put Leno in the hospital. This is how the comedian remembers his frightening day.