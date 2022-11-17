Jay Leno Gives Graphic Glimpse At How He's Recovering From His Injuries

Late night legend Jay Leno is slowly but surely recuperating from the scary near-death incident he survived that left him with severe burns. On November 12, the comedian was attempting to fix up his 1907 White Steam Car when a fuel leak covered Leno's hands and face with gasoline, per TMZ. A stray spark then set off an eruption engulfing Leno in flames until his nearby friend was able to quickly smother and extinguish the fire.

Thankfully, it looks like "The Tonight Show" alum is set to make a full recovery, but he received serious injuries from the accident. According to The New York Times, Leno suffered both second-degree and third-degree burns, with the most severe damage being found on his face. "I am ok," the late night host reassured in a statement after the accident (via Variety). "Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

As the star undergoes treatment for his burns, Leno is giving the world a glimpse into his recovery efforts.