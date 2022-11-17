Jay Leno Gives Graphic Glimpse At How He's Recovering From His Injuries
Late night legend Jay Leno is slowly but surely recuperating from the scary near-death incident he survived that left him with severe burns. On November 12, the comedian was attempting to fix up his 1907 White Steam Car when a fuel leak covered Leno's hands and face with gasoline, per TMZ. A stray spark then set off an eruption engulfing Leno in flames until his nearby friend was able to quickly smother and extinguish the fire.
Thankfully, it looks like "The Tonight Show" alum is set to make a full recovery, but he received serious injuries from the accident. According to The New York Times, Leno suffered both second-degree and third-degree burns, with the most severe damage being found on his face. "I am ok," the late night host reassured in a statement after the accident (via Variety). "Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."
As the star undergoes treatment for his burns, Leno is giving the world a glimpse into his recovery efforts.
Jay Leno received skin grafts, says his doctor
Comedian Jay Leno is proving that nothing can keep him down for too long. As he's going through treatment for his injuries, Leno reportedly continues to be in "good spirits," per ABC News. Dr. Peter Grossman — the head of the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles where Leno is being treated — explained in new video captured by Inside Edition just how intense the comedian's treatments have been.
"He's had skin grafts that are not his own, meaning skin that we have in our skin bank," Dr. Grossman described. According to Mount Sinai, skin grafts are pieces of skin that are surgically reattached to cover a wound. In the segment, Leno can also be seen with bandages covering his face, hands, and right arm as he lays in a hyperbaric chamber. These hyperbaric chambers are utilized on burn victims to "accelerate burn wound healing by increasing oxygen supply to injured areas and reducing swelling," per the Grossman Burn Center website.
With these treatments, Dr. Grossman believes that the former late night host will have a swift recovery. "As I'm getting to learn about Jay, I don't think it's going to be months," he explained. "I really think he's the type of guy who's just going to move forward." That's great news for the comedian's wife, Mavis Leno, who Dr. Grossman previously shared was "obviously very concerned" for her husband of over 40 years, per People.