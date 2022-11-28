Jay Leno Makes Big Return Just Weeks After His Burn Accident

Jay Leno made headlines in November 2022 following a scary incident that happened in his own garage. As fans know, Leno is a car aficionado, and he has a wide variety of older cars that seem like prized possessions. Since 2015, the former late night show host has hosted "Jay Leno's Garage," where he showcases his love for all kinds of motor vehicles.

In mid-November 2022, TMZ reported that Leno suffered severe burns after one of the cars he was working on became engulfed in flames. Due to nature of the incident, the star was forced to cancel his upcoming appearances, including one at The Financial Brand conference, where organizers announced that he pulled out due to a "very serious medical emergency" (via TMZ). Later, Leno broke his silence on the accident to set the record straight. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," he told TMZ. Not long after, Page Six reported that the fire caused severe third-degree burns, and Leno underwent surgery for a skin grafting procedure to replace the skin that was damaged from the flames.

NBC News shared that the famous comedian suffered burns on 7% of his body, mostly on his face, chest, and hands. Luckily, his doctor said the prognosis seemed promising and stated that he was "optimistic that [Leno] will make a full recovery." Now, Leno is back to comedy just a few short weeks later.