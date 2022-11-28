Jay Leno Makes Big Return Just Weeks After His Burn Accident
Jay Leno made headlines in November 2022 following a scary incident that happened in his own garage. As fans know, Leno is a car aficionado, and he has a wide variety of older cars that seem like prized possessions. Since 2015, the former late night show host has hosted "Jay Leno's Garage," where he showcases his love for all kinds of motor vehicles.
In mid-November 2022, TMZ reported that Leno suffered severe burns after one of the cars he was working on became engulfed in flames. Due to nature of the incident, the star was forced to cancel his upcoming appearances, including one at The Financial Brand conference, where organizers announced that he pulled out due to a "very serious medical emergency" (via TMZ). Later, Leno broke his silence on the accident to set the record straight. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," he told TMZ. Not long after, Page Six reported that the fire caused severe third-degree burns, and Leno underwent surgery for a skin grafting procedure to replace the skin that was damaged from the flames.
NBC News shared that the famous comedian suffered burns on 7% of his body, mostly on his face, chest, and hands. Luckily, his doctor said the prognosis seemed promising and stated that he was "optimistic that [Leno] will make a full recovery." Now, Leno is back to comedy just a few short weeks later.
Jay Leno cracks jokes as he returns to the stage following fire
Jay Leno is recovering from his scary burn incident in the best way he knows — with comedy. They say laughter is the best medicine, and that certainly seems to be the case. The star made his way back to the stage just two weeks after suffering severe burns. In a video shared by "Today," Leno could be seen walking into The Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California. In the clip, reporters surrounded the former late-night host, and he cracked a few jokes at his own expense on his way in. "I never thought of myself as a roast comic," he joked. "We have two shows tonight — regular and extra crispy."
But in all seriousness, the star told reporters that he was feeling "good" and thanked everyone for checking in on him. "He's got a very positive attitude. He's humbled by the amount of outpouring of affection," Dr. Peter Grossman, who treated the star said of Leno's recovery (via NBC News).
On November 15, Leno's Instagram page for "Jay Leno's Garage" wished him the best in his recovery, and some of his famous fans chimed in to share uplifting messages. "We all do! Love ya Jay," Brad Garrett wrote on the post. "Whole family and crew here in Dallas are praying for you Jay," Glenn Beck's page commented. It's definitely nice to see Leno back in action!