1000-Lb Sisters Star Amy Slaton's Marriage To Michael Halterman Is Reportedly Over
Amy Slaton rose to fame when she first starred in "1000-lb Sisters" with Tammy Slaton in 2020. The TLC series follows the lives of the two sisters on their respective weight loss journeys. "1000-lb Sisters" has also captured the relationship between Amy and her husband, Michael Halterman. The two met each other in high school and got married in March 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. On November 10, 2021, Amy welcomed her first son, Gage Deon Halterman, which she had via c-section due to his breeched position. "Holding Gage for the first time felt surreal. My heart just melted. He was so perfect. His little fingers, his toes," she gushed during an episode of "1000-lb Sisters."
Amy and Halterman went on to have their second son, Glenn Allen Halterman, on July 5, 2022. The mother of two had her baby via c-section again and had no complications. "The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys; our family is complete!" she told People. Back in February 2022, Amy praised her husband for sticking by her side amid her weight struggles. "He loves me and supports me. He don't care how much I weigh, how much I lose. He don't care," she told The U.S. Sun. However, things have taken a drastic turn and it appears their marriage is down the tubes.
Amy Slaton moved out of her home with Michael Halterman
Amy Slaton is seemingly done with her husband Michael Halterman. A source revealed to The U.S. Sun that Amy left her shared Kentucky home with Halterman, and took their two kids Gage and Glenn with her. She is reportedly staying with her sister Tammy Slaton. "Amy says Michael is lazy and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids. They've been having trouble since last year," the source stated.
Amy previously expressed frustration at filming "1000-lb Sisters" while also being mom to her first son, Gage, and pregnant with Glenn. "I've been on the show for three years. At first, it was easy but now that I have Gage it's like, he doesn't want me out of his sight. I feel like I'm being a bad mom when I'm at work. He's always at granny's when we're filming and stuff," she told The U.S. Sun. Amy also got backlash from viewers after her house was spotted looking filthy on television. Both Amy and Halterman have yet to comment on their marriage status as of this date, but neither party has filed for divorce as of yet.