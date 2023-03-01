1000-Lb Sisters Star Amy Slaton's Marriage To Michael Halterman Is Reportedly Over

Amy Slaton rose to fame when she first starred in "1000-lb Sisters" with Tammy Slaton in 2020. The TLC series follows the lives of the two sisters on their respective weight loss journeys. "1000-lb Sisters" has also captured the relationship between Amy and her husband, Michael Halterman. The two met each other in high school and got married in March 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. On November 10, 2021, Amy welcomed her first son, Gage Deon Halterman, which she had via c-section due to his breeched position. "Holding Gage for the first time felt surreal. My heart just melted. He was so perfect. His little fingers, his toes," she gushed during an episode of "1000-lb Sisters."

Amy and Halterman went on to have their second son, Glenn Allen Halterman, on July 5, 2022. The mother of two had her baby via c-section again and had no complications. "The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys; our family is complete!" she told People. Back in February 2022, Amy praised her husband for sticking by her side amid her weight struggles. "He loves me and supports me. He don't care how much I weigh, how much I lose. He don't care," she told The U.S. Sun. However, things have taken a drastic turn and it appears their marriage is down the tubes.