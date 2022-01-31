1,000-Lb Sisters Star Amy Slaton-Halterman Reveals Sex Of Second Child
"1000-lb Sisters" star Amy Slaton-Halterman's priorities have shifted from weight loss to pregnancy. After she qualified for gastric bypass surgery and went under the knife, she could have the family she always wanted. Amy is on her way to achieving her dreams. Not only did she have son Gage Deon Halterman on November 10, 2020, but she and her husband have moved into their own house, per The U.S. Sun.
In early January, Amy and her husband, Michael Halterman, announced their baby news on YouTube, revealing that their son Gage is going to be a big brother. The couple could not contain their excitement and even shared ultrasound pics taken when Amy was about seven weeks pregnant. At the time of the reveal, the younger Slaton sister was 12 weeks into her pregnancy. They also shared that their baby "Beanie" already has a birth date. The infant will arrive on July 18 via C-section.
While the pregnancy news has been a blessing for Amy and Michael, the pregnancy may not be easy. According to Distractify, the Kentucky native shared that just like when she was expecting Gage, she will have a high-risk pregnancy. Not only has Amy had gastric bypass surgery, but she also has diabetes, which places her in the high-risk category. She shared that this will be her last pregnancy, since she is getting her "tubes tied" after her second child. Four weeks after the pregnancy announcement, Amy and Michael shared a clip of their reveal party on YouTube.
Amy Slaton-Halterman was surprised by her baby's sex
Amy Slaton-Halterman and Michael Halterman wanted to know the sex of their baby before it was born. Amy was visibly nervous to find out whether she was having a girl or boy at her party to reveal the baby's sex in the clip posted on YouTube. Amy announced, "I'm super excited. I'm hoping for a girl; Mike is hoping for whatever." She also added that one of her friends is "pregnant with a girl too." The kitchen was decorated with blue and pink streamers, adding to the festivity of the reveal.
The video showed that the guests guessed the baby's sex. Each person initialed either the "boy" or the "girl" column, according to what they believed Amy's baby was. Unsurprisingly, Amy picked the "girl" column. Someone handed Amy a large card with the baby's sex inside. Per The U.S. Sun, she turned the card to the guests, flipped it open, and said, "It's a ..." The guests yelled, "Boy!" Amy seemed puzzled and checked the card herself before a "What the f**k?" slipped out. "I always wanted a girl," she lamented.
Still holding onto her dream, she wondered if she was being pranked. "Y'all messing with me," she hoped. When nobody took the bait, Amy accepted that she was expecting another son. She checked her phone for the message and confirmed that it was a boy. "John Allen," she said, revealing his name. By the summer, "John Boy" will make his long-awaited arrival.