1,000-Lb Sisters Star Amy Slaton-Halterman Reveals Sex Of Second Child

"1000-lb Sisters" star Amy Slaton-Halterman's priorities have shifted from weight loss to pregnancy. After she qualified for gastric bypass surgery and went under the knife, she could have the family she always wanted. Amy is on her way to achieving her dreams. Not only did she have son Gage Deon Halterman on November 10, 2020, but she and her husband have moved into their own house, per The U.S. Sun.

In early January, Amy and her husband, Michael Halterman, announced their baby news on YouTube, revealing that their son Gage is going to be a big brother. The couple could not contain their excitement and even shared ultrasound pics taken when Amy was about seven weeks pregnant. At the time of the reveal, the younger Slaton sister was 12 weeks into her pregnancy. They also shared that their baby "Beanie" already has a birth date. The infant will arrive on July 18 via C-section.

While the pregnancy news has been a blessing for Amy and Michael, the pregnancy may not be easy. According to Distractify, the Kentucky native shared that just like when she was expecting Gage, she will have a high-risk pregnancy. Not only has Amy had gastric bypass surgery, but she also has diabetes, which places her in the high-risk category. She shared that this will be her last pregnancy, since she is getting her "tubes tied" after her second child. Four weeks after the pregnancy announcement, Amy and Michael shared a clip of their reveal party on YouTube.