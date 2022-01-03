Amy Halterman Of 1,000-Lb Sisters Reveals Life-Changing News

TLC's "1,000-lb Sisters" follows the lives of Amy and Tammy Slaton, sisters who weigh a total of 1,000 lbs, but are working to reach new chapters in their lives through weight loss. And now, Amy just announced that a new chapter in her life has already begun in the new year!

One of Amy's storylines throughout the series has been her desire to have children. When Amy began the show, she weighed 406 pounds. Due to her weight, the chance of Amy becoming pregnant was difficult, but Amy worked to lose weight so she'd have the opportunity to become a mother. Throughout the series, fans followed Amy through her weight-loss journey and in November 2020, followed her as she gave birth to her first child — a baby boy named Gage.

Now in its third season, "1,000-lb Sisters" documents Amy's new journey as a first-time mom. In one clip from the season, Amy bluntly tells Tammy that, while they might be sisters, her son is the first priority in her life. But now, with Amy's recent announcement, she will soon not only be starting another chapter in her life, but she will also be gaining another big priority.