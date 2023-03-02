The Weeknd's Shady The Idol Sneak Peek With Lily-Rose Depp Totally Backfires

HBO's upcoming TV drama "The Idol" has faced major backlash already. In the series, Lily Rose-Depp stars as a distraught pop star who becomes tied up in a complex relationship with a cult leader, played by The Weeknd.

Rolling Stone published an exposé revealing some behind-the-scenes drama on "The Idol." Apparently, the tone of the show altered significantly following reshoots and rewrites. The most notable changes occurred when "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson took over as director. In addition, co-creator The Weeknd reportedly wasn't thrilled with the initial direction of the show, explaining that it focused too much on a "female perspective."

Multiple production members came forward to spill the tea on the toss-up and slam Levinson's overhaul, with one insider noting, "It was a show about a woman who was finding herself sexually, turned into a show about a man who gets to abuse this woman and she loves it." The outlet shared examples of newly added scenes that included unsettling sexual content, as well as physical violence. Levison's role in the show seemingly caused friction, with one production source calling out his mistreatment of the crew. The environment was so tense, in fact, that multiple crew members did not return when production resumed in May 2022. Following Rolling Stone's article, The Weeknd took to Twitter to share a clip from "The Idol," which ended up backfiring in a big way.