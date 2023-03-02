Chaka Khan Couldn't Be More Unimpressed By Mariah Carey, Adele And Mary J. Blige

Chaka Khan and Mary J. Blige have a history of "competing" with each other, as they're both R&B powerhouses. The two collaborated on a song, though, indicating that they were able to put the competition aside to showcase their talent on the same track. Khan even mentioned there were times in the song where a person wouldn't be able to tell if it's her or Blige singing.

Since then, the singers have had nothing but nice things to say about each other. "She's like my little niece," Khan said of her friendship with Blige. "I love her. I think she has great potential. She's growing and changing." She mentioned that they have been trying to collaborate on something for awhile, so they were excited about working on "Disrespectful" together.

And Blige returned the love for Khan in an interview with Spotify for Artists. The "Family Affair" singer stated that she received the best piece of advice from the "I'm Every Woman" singer, mentioning that Khan told her to "get out of my own way." Blige later realized that the piece of advice meant to be herself, and to not worry about what other people say or who people try to pit her against. But it seems that Khan is taking her own advice.