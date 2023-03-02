RHONJ: Gia Giudice Has Every Right To Ice Out Joe And Melissa Gorga

Gia Giudice is used to waking up in the morning, thinking about so many things — one of them being mother Teresa Giudice's ongoing feud with her brother, Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga. Unfortunately, Teresa's feud with the Gorgas has now spilled over to her daughters more than ever. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star's oldest daughter has been the most outspoken of them all in defense of the Giudice family, and some fans think she's unnecessarily inserting herself into her mom's fight. However, can anyone blame her? The now 22-year-old has watched her family battle it out since she was a young kid. At the time, she still had her uncle's back, but after years of hearing him malign her mother and father, she is done with the Gorgas.

While the family was dealing with the aftermath of Joe Giudice's deportation and the death of their dear Nonna and Nonno, Joe Gorga kept publicly slamming Gia's father. "He ruined everything and he put you in jail. My wife is a f***ing hundred percent right! You gonna defend him?" Joe Gorga ranted to Teresa on an "RHONJ" Season 11 episode. He also blamed Joe Giudice for putting his mom "in a f***ing grave."

Following Season 11, Gia called out her uncle's comments as disrespectful not only to her mom, but to her and her sisters as well. She pled for Joe and Melissa to stop talking about her father but that clearly hasn't stopped the Gorgas. Finally standing up to them is the only path she could take.