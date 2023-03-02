RHONJ: Gia Giudice Has Every Right To Ice Out Joe And Melissa Gorga
Gia Giudice is used to waking up in the morning, thinking about so many things — one of them being mother Teresa Giudice's ongoing feud with her brother, Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga. Unfortunately, Teresa's feud with the Gorgas has now spilled over to her daughters more than ever. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star's oldest daughter has been the most outspoken of them all in defense of the Giudice family, and some fans think she's unnecessarily inserting herself into her mom's fight. However, can anyone blame her? The now 22-year-old has watched her family battle it out since she was a young kid. At the time, she still had her uncle's back, but after years of hearing him malign her mother and father, she is done with the Gorgas.
While the family was dealing with the aftermath of Joe Giudice's deportation and the death of their dear Nonna and Nonno, Joe Gorga kept publicly slamming Gia's father. "He ruined everything and he put you in jail. My wife is a f***ing hundred percent right! You gonna defend him?" Joe Gorga ranted to Teresa on an "RHONJ" Season 11 episode. He also blamed Joe Giudice for putting his mom "in a f***ing grave."
Following Season 11, Gia called out her uncle's comments as disrespectful not only to her mom, but to her and her sisters as well. She pled for Joe and Melissa to stop talking about her father but that clearly hasn't stopped the Gorgas. Finally standing up to them is the only path she could take.
Gia Giudice tried to get through to Joe Gorga on RHONJ
Gia Giudice's resentment towards her uncle was apparent throughout "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 12. After years of hearing him blast her father, she couldn't hold in her anger anymore and told him, "[People] shouldn't open their mouth in the first place. Just like dad didn't deserve it either." Although Joe tried to make fake nice with Gia, he and Melissa Gorga later slammed the Giudices yet again. On Melissa's podcast, "On Display with Melissa Gorga," she claimed the Gorgas were responsible for landing the Giudices their three-part special, "Teresa Checks In." Joe chimed in, "How about 'Thank you?' Because when she was in prison, Joe wasn't working at all either. So they had no income. If we weren't on the show, their kids would not still be living in that house and have food and have whatever they had." Heavy-hitting words from Team Gorga.
The problem is, Gia and the girls hardly saw Melissa and Joe while her parents were away. "The only times we really saw them was when we were on camera together. I really can't remember any other time when I saw them," Gia revealed in a "RHONJ" Season 13 episode. Her words echoed her late grandfather's sentiment during earlier seasons of "RHONJ," when he accused his son of not visiting him enough. At the time, Joe Gorga blamed his rift with his father on Joe Giudice. Deflecting much? Joe Gorga claims to care about his family, but actions speak louder than words, and Gia is not afraid to recognize that.
Gia Giudice just wants her mom to be happy
With everything that Teresa Giudice has gone through, naturally, her daughters just want her to have her happy ending. After her rocky marriage with Joe Giudice ended, she finally found love with Luis Ruelas. Admittedly, Ruelas' past is shady, but if Gia and her sisters approve of him, then Joe and Melissa Gorga should be on board as well.
The Gorgas publicly mocking her relationship with Ruelas gives Gia every reason to ice them out. Joe stated at BravoCon 2022 that his stand-up career would last longer than Teresa's new marriage. Though Melissa chose not to answer the question, her silence was also telling. On top of dissing Tre's next chapter, Joe Gorga's recent made-for-Instagram meetup with Joe Giudice shows he's committed to clout, not family. "You are such an opportunist," Gia clapped back at her uncle on IG.
Since "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 3, we've seen the Gorgas and the Giudices battle it out, and now, Gia has clearly picked her side. While it's sad to see Gia's relationship with her uncle/godfather reach a new low, she needed to draw a clear line in the sand. She is not only protecting her mother, but herself as well.