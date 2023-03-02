RHOA Star Drew Sidora Puts Ralph Pittman's Alleged Abuse And Infidelity On Blast In Divorce Filing

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Drew Sidora and her husband Ralph Pittman are making headlines — and not for good reasons. According to Insider, Sidora first met Pittman in 2013 while promoting her movie "CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story." The pair soon started dating, getting engaged only three months into their relationship. That same year, in 2014, Sidora and Pittman got married in a beautiful beach ceremony in Los Angeles. But while Pittman and Sidora's marriage was initially blissful, it did not take too long for their marital woes to begin to unravel.

In 2022, the Bravo star revealed she found suspicious texts between her husband and his female assistant, leading her to believe they had a relationship outside of work. "Finding out my husband was getting close with his assistant was really hard for me," she said in an episode of "RHOA" (via People). "I packed up my kids and we went to Chicago. I literally ran away from home." In the same episode, fans saw Pittman try to make up for his shortcomings with a date night where he reaffirmed his love for Sidora. "Sometimes I can be an a**hole, but the thing about is, I love you," he said to the "RHOA" star. "I want to be the best husband, the best provider."

Despite this attempt at repairing their relationship, though, it appears things was never the same for the two. And now, Sidora is putting it all out.