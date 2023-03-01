RHOA Star Drew Sidora's Husband Ralph Pittman Files For Divorce (& We Can't Say We're Surprised)

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Drew Sidora's husband, Ralph Pittman has filed for divorce after nine years of marriage. According to People, Pittman filed on February 27 and cited their date of separation as February 19. "There is no chance or hope of reconciliation," read the filings. Unfortunately, their divorce has the potential to get ugly. TMZ reports that Pittman is seeking to obtain "joint physical and legal custody" of their two biological children. The entrepreneur also doesn't want to pay Sidora any spousal support, due to her allegedly failing to contribute to their expenses during the course of their marriage. On top of that, Pittman wants to retain ownership of his two personal cars — a Cadillac and a Porsche Taycan.

At this time, neither Pittman nor Sidora have made statements about the state of their marriage. However, Pittman's last Instagram video before the news broke has raised a ton of questions. Pittman can be seen walking away from his house as Sidora and his step-son Josiah send him off. "Bye, the best step-dad who works really hard, that works all night, and then when I go to school he takes a nap," said the 11-year-old. Sidora can also be heard cheerfully saying "Bye papa." It's unclear when the video was taken, but fans have already started to criticize Pittman about the timing of his post. And while only Pittman knows his true motives, it appears that Sidora and Pittman's relationship was doomed from the start.