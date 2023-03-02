Antonio Brown Announces NFL Retirement (But He's Not Done With Football)

Antonio Brown's once-promising rise as a NFL star came to a dramatic halt last year after he famously walked off during a January 2022 game against the New York Jets. Days later, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer claimed to have been pressured to play through a painful ankle injury. Vehemently denying this, the Buccaneers announced the termination of the wide receiver's contract on January 6, 2022, tweeting that Brown's ankle was treated and cleared to play. The team added, "We have attempted, multiple times throughout this week, to schedule an evaluation by an outside orthopedic specialist," but Brown was reportedly uncooperative.

Trolling ex-teammate Tom Brady about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen aside, Brown has since stayed busy scoping out new gigs. Announced as the new president of Kanye "Ye" West's sports agency, Donda Sports in February 2022, Brown had told Complex weeks earlier that he looked forward to working with Ye "to provide more creative, genius ideas for fashion looks for athletes in general." Even after the embattled rapper landed in hot water over a string of antisemitic remarks, Brown remained faithful to him and the agency. "None of us in this world are free of judgment, yet we live in a time where scrutiny and pessimism have driven our dialogues on cultural issues toward diatribes," he tweeted, presumably speaking as one familiar with controversy himself.

Starting off 2023 on a positive note, Brown's latest career move allows the retired player to stay involved in the football arena.