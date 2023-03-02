Antonio Brown Announces NFL Retirement (But He's Not Done With Football)
Antonio Brown's once-promising rise as a NFL star came to a dramatic halt last year after he famously walked off during a January 2022 game against the New York Jets. Days later, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer claimed to have been pressured to play through a painful ankle injury. Vehemently denying this, the Buccaneers announced the termination of the wide receiver's contract on January 6, 2022, tweeting that Brown's ankle was treated and cleared to play. The team added, "We have attempted, multiple times throughout this week, to schedule an evaluation by an outside orthopedic specialist," but Brown was reportedly uncooperative.
Trolling ex-teammate Tom Brady about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen aside, Brown has since stayed busy scoping out new gigs. Announced as the new president of Kanye "Ye" West's sports agency, Donda Sports in February 2022, Brown had told Complex weeks earlier that he looked forward to working with Ye "to provide more creative, genius ideas for fashion looks for athletes in general." Even after the embattled rapper landed in hot water over a string of antisemitic remarks, Brown remained faithful to him and the agency. "None of us in this world are free of judgment, yet we live in a time where scrutiny and pessimism have driven our dialogues on cultural issues toward diatribes," he tweeted, presumably speaking as one familiar with controversy himself.
Starting off 2023 on a positive note, Brown's latest career move allows the retired player to stay involved in the football arena.
Antonio Brown bought his own football team
After announcing he was retiring from the NFL for good, Antonio Brown is now moving into the position of team owner. In a statement tweeted by @_MLFootball, Brown excitedly raved about purchasing the National Arena League's team, the Albany Empire. His father, Eddie Brown, played for the Empire (back when they were called the Firebirds) to great fanfare. Antonio gushed, "Imagining buying your father's team [where] you saw him be the greatest AFL player [of] all-time over Kurt Warner. So for me to bring the community back, give opportunities, help others live their dreams, and to be a part of greatness of something bigger than me, I'm excited!"
The ex-NFL star also reflected fondly on childhood memories of Eddie playing in Albany, sharing a throwback photo of him with the team's then-mascot. "Albany, NY was always a special place for me and my FAMILY," he wrote. Reportedly, Eddie himself will be a part of Antonio's new team, serving as vice president of football operations.
Unfortunately, the Albany Empire's new owner started his leadership rockily. For the team's March 2 ownership press conference, a fan noted on Twitter – alongside a screenshot of the event's live stream — that Antonio showed up late and his face was obscured by a trophy for the entirety of the presser.