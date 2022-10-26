Antonio Brown Takes Sides In Kanye West Donda Sports Debacle

Per SB Nation, Kanye "Ye" West's new sports agency Donda Sports signed Los Angeles Ram defensive tackle Aaron Donald and the Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown in May. But in light of recent events, Ye's aspirations to become a sports mogul may be dashed already.

Ever since Ye began a media campaign of expressing antisemitic views earlier in October, the rapper has seen sponsorships and former business allies leave his side one by one. After Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga, and Vogue severed their relationships with him in late October, Donda Sports' two star athletes followed suit. Both Donald and Brown released statements via TMZ, announcing plans to leave the agency. "The recent comments and displays of hate and anti-Semitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children," Donald's statement read in part.

Now the spotlight turns to former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has been serving as Donda Sports' president to give an athlete's perspective. The ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneer appears to have chosen a side, one that may surprise you.