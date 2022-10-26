Kanye West Takes Another Career Hit As Star Athletes Part Ways With Donda Sports Agency

Just a few weeks after spewing a slew of antisemitic offenses — which includes inferring that Diddy, who attempted to reach out to him privately, is being influenced by the Jewish community, per NPR — multiple companies associated with the rapper/fashion mogul Kanye "Ye" West have severed ties with him.

Earlier in the month, Twitter and Instagram kicked off West's reckoning when they temporarily limited access to his accounts, per The Washington Post. In the time since, West has lost major deals with Balenciaga, GAP, and been dropped by JP Morgan Chase, Vogue, MCR and CAA, according to Pop Buzz. However, West's most damaging fallout from his actions has come from his long-time collaborator Adidas, as mentioned by Billboard, whom he was already at odds with. "I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can't drop me," West said during a since-deleted episode of "Drink Champs."

Adidas, of course, did just that. "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," said the German-based brand in a statement, reported by Bloomberg. Now, West's comments are continuing to bite him, as he's now lost another major business deal.