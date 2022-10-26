Kanye West Takes Another Career Hit As Star Athletes Part Ways With Donda Sports Agency
Just a few weeks after spewing a slew of antisemitic offenses — which includes inferring that Diddy, who attempted to reach out to him privately, is being influenced by the Jewish community, per NPR — multiple companies associated with the rapper/fashion mogul Kanye "Ye" West have severed ties with him.
Earlier in the month, Twitter and Instagram kicked off West's reckoning when they temporarily limited access to his accounts, per The Washington Post. In the time since, West has lost major deals with Balenciaga, GAP, and been dropped by JP Morgan Chase, Vogue, MCR and CAA, according to Pop Buzz. However, West's most damaging fallout from his actions has come from his long-time collaborator Adidas, as mentioned by Billboard, whom he was already at odds with. "I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can't drop me," West said during a since-deleted episode of "Drink Champs."
Adidas, of course, did just that. "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," said the German-based brand in a statement, reported by Bloomberg. Now, West's comments are continuing to bite him, as he's now lost another major business deal.
Athletes are pulling out of Donda Sports
Kanye "Ye" West had his hand in various industries, prior to his antisemitic comments and it appears that none of them are exempt from feeling his fallout. Amid West's various losses, his sports agency, Donda Sports, is also feeling the burn of his poor decisions.
According to People, NBA star Jalen Brown, who plays for The Boston Celtics and NFL star Aaron Donald, who plays for the Los Angeles Rams, have decided to part ways with West's burgeoning agency.
Unfortunately, it doesn't appear is if West has learned his lesson, as he's continuing to spew antisemitic rhetoric. On October 25, West spoke with Lex Fridman, an MIT scientist and compared abortion rates within the Black community to the Jewish Holocaust. West also claimed that Jewish people profited off of abortion within the Black community. "It's not racism; that's too wide of a term," said West, per Billboard. "It's genocide and population control that Black people are in today in America, that is promoted by the music and the media that Black people make, that Jewish record labels get paid off of."