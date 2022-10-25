Kanye West's Brand Downfall Tumbles Even Further Amid Growing Backlash

For every brand or major collaborator to drop Kanye "Ye" West, it seems as if three more immediately follow. Ye's social media activity on Twitter and Instagram has been a cause for concern for awhile now, but nothing has caused the backlash sparked by his (since deleted) tweet about going "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." The tweet was further compounded by offensive remarks the rapper made on Tucker Carlson's show, followed by leaked audio of Ye making antisemitic comments.

Since then, Ye has been suspended by Instagram and Twitter, disavowed by talent agencies, disappeared from the pages of Vogue, and had his upcoming documentary dropped, per the New York Times. Former fashion partners, including Balenciaga and Adidas, have also cut ties with the artist. In fact, after losing his Adidas contract, Ye's net worth has been knocked out of the billions, according to Forbes.

And it's not over yet.