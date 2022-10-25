Kanye West's Brand Downfall Tumbles Even Further Amid Growing Backlash
For every brand or major collaborator to drop Kanye "Ye" West, it seems as if three more immediately follow. Ye's social media activity on Twitter and Instagram has been a cause for concern for awhile now, but nothing has caused the backlash sparked by his (since deleted) tweet about going "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." The tweet was further compounded by offensive remarks the rapper made on Tucker Carlson's show, followed by leaked audio of Ye making antisemitic comments.
Since then, Ye has been suspended by Instagram and Twitter, disavowed by talent agencies, disappeared from the pages of Vogue, and had his upcoming documentary dropped, per the New York Times. Former fashion partners, including Balenciaga and Adidas, have also cut ties with the artist. In fact, after losing his Adidas contract, Ye's net worth has been knocked out of the billions, according to Forbes.
And it's not over yet.
Gap is removing its Yeezy branded merchandise
While Gap had already announced that it would be ending its partnership with Kanye "Ye" West in light of his antisemitic remarks, Yeezy brand merchandise was still available for purchase. Now, it looks like that is over as well. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a recent statement, Gap declared the company's intention to take "immediate steps" to remove all Yeezy Gap merchandise from stores and has already shut down the website. "Antisemitism, racism, and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values," the statement reads, in part.
As Ye continues to bleed support and partnerships from every angle, perhaps he is hoping that following in Elon Musk's lead could be the answer. According to the New York Times, Ye plans to buy his own social media platform — Parler, a site known to cater to a right-wing audience. Whether anyone will follow him there remains to be seen.