Antonio Brown Takes His Trolling Of Tom Brady To The Next Level
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Antonio Brown has been taunting Tom Brady over his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen, and he has taken it to a strange (and not safe for work) level. Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce in October 2022, as reported by People. Brown seems to have no problem rubbing it in his former teammate's face that Bündchen has become his ex-wife. Why that's the case is anyone's guess and could be related to anything from a head injury to disputes between the Buccaneers players, as has been speculated by Marca. Nevertheless, Brown is back at it again.
Although Bündchen is reportedly linked to a man named Joaquim Valente, that hasn't kept Brown from making lewd posts about Bündchen. In the most recent instance, it wasn't through a throwback photo of the two of them, either. The related social media post has since been deleted, but netizens were quick to get screenshots and share them before they could be scrubbed from the internet for good.
Antonio Brown shared a doctored photo of Gisele Bündchen
On November 21, 2022, Antonio Brown shared a photo to his Snapchat that featured Gisele Bündchen's head and neck superimposed on another woman's nude body, per TMZ. While TMZ chose to censor the image, the original reportedly featured the nude woman's bare breasts. The outlet added that Brown provided no context for why he posted the photo but that it was later removed.
The New York Post writes that Snapchat noted its policy on nudity when questioned about the post, which likely means that it was the platform's decision to remove the post, rather than Brown's decision. The New York Post additionally linked Snapchat's web page listing its Community Guidelines.
At the time of publication, it does not appear that Brown has responded to his post of an edited Bündchen, nor does it appear that Bündchen or her ex-husband Tom Brady have responded to the now-deleted post.