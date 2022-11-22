Antonio Brown Takes His Trolling Of Tom Brady To The Next Level

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Antonio Brown has been taunting Tom Brady over his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen, and he has taken it to a strange (and not safe for work) level. Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce in October 2022, as reported by People. Brown seems to have no problem rubbing it in his former teammate's face that Bündchen has become his ex-wife. Why that's the case is anyone's guess and could be related to anything from a head injury to disputes between the Buccaneers players, as has been speculated by Marca. Nevertheless, Brown is back at it again.

Although Bündchen is reportedly linked to a man named Joaquim Valente, that hasn't kept Brown from making lewd posts about Bündchen. In the most recent instance, it wasn't through a throwback photo of the two of them, either. The related social media post has since been deleted, but netizens were quick to get screenshots and share them before they could be scrubbed from the internet for good.